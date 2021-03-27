The deputy of Together for Change Waldo Wolff took this Saturday to Congress cartridges used by the police of Gildo Insfrán during the repression in Formosa and said it was a “souvenir” for Máximo Kirchner.

The message of the opposition legislator during the special session in which the modification of the Income Tax is debated refers to the fact that, last December, the president of the block of deputies of the Frente de Todos brought cartridges to the session in which the new formula for retirement mobility and said they were the bullets of the repression ordered by Mauricio Macri in 2017.

“I brought some souvenirs from Formosa. The last time the president of the Frente de Todos bloc exhibited some anti-riot cartridges that had been used here to preserve democracy in 2017, “Wolff began, with a cartridge in his right hand and three others on the desk.

Deputies deal with the modification to the income tax. Photo: Guillermo Rodríguez Adami.

And he added: “These cartridges that I have here, green and blue, are cartridges that were used in front of the gate in Formosa, they were not used to preserve democracy. Seventeen rubber bullets hit a young man who went to express to ask to circulate in freedom. I’m going to bring them closer to you because the cartridges seem to be selective. “

Last December, Máximo Kirchner launched harsh criticism of the opposition and doubled down on the radical deputy Mario Negri, who showed stones in reference to those thrown by the protesters in 2017 during the treatment of the retirement mobility promoted by the macrismo.

“I knew I was going to bring a stone, because they have become very predictable, because their electorate asks nothing more than to insult us and they lack proposals, I brought them the rubber bullets,” said Máximo at that time, and sentenced: “These are the rubber bullets that you guys used, and I only show them because they brought the stones. “

The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Sergio Massa. Photo: Guillermo Rodríguez Adami.

The marathon session of Deputies began with crosses that had nothing to do with the modification of the income tax.

A string of questions of privilege focused on the current situation in Formosa, peaking when Negri called for Insfran to be sanctioned. Negri’s claim triggered a fight between Monica Frade and Cecilia Moreau. The deputy of the Civic Coalition criticized Insfrán and also criticized Sergio Massa, when Moreau began to yell at him, asking to speak.

Despite the escalation of tension between the banks, the project to increase the amount from which income tax is paid has broad consensus and they are betting that it will generally be approved unanimously.

LM