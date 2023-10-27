The cameras of ‘Magaly TV, the firm’ captured the former soccer player Waldir Saenz in an unusual situation: after being followed, he was seen entering an apartment with a woman who is not his wife and the former member of Alianza Lima He didn’t come out until the next morning. Previously, both people would have been in the same place and left the place to meet on a street in the San Miguel district.

What happened to Waldir Sáenz?

He former Alianza striker He was accompanied by a friend on the night of October 20. They both entered a store in Callao. Minutes later, a woman dressed in black arrived in her own car and entered the premises. After a few hours, she left the site with her vehicle and just minutes later Waldir left.

On a street in San Miguel, both seemed to be talking: the girl outside the car appeared to complain to the former player, who was in his car with the door open. The female approached the interior of the vehicle until, at one point, she entered and did not leave until five minutes later, as narrated in the ‘Magaly TV, la firma’ report.

Although, that was not all. On Sunday night, after finishing his sports program, Sáenz and this woman arrived at an apartment in San Miguel, each in his car. The former athlete got into the car of his companion and they entered the property together. He didn’t come out until the next day. After that, he returned to the house where he lives with his family.

Who would Waldir Sáenz have been captured with?

According to the program report Magaly Medina, the woman who was dressed in black would respond to the name of Miluska, who on her social networks shows herself as a fan of Universitario de Deportes. Currently, she would be 38 years old and would live in the San Miguel department, where Waldir Sáenz entered.

