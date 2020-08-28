D.he sommelier, who is about to marry the cook, has a corkscrew in one pocket and a baby monitor in the other, which she uses to monitor the sleep of their child in the apartment next door. And by the way, she also finds time to reassure the guests, the little one is very easy to care for, we shouldn’t worry. This scene does not take place in a film comedy about a Neapolitan family trattoria, but in the “Sonnora”, one of the hundred best restaurants in the world, and it is by no means the only unorthodoxy of this place.

While Magdalena Brandstätter refills us with a steep-slope Riesling from the Moselle, her future Clemens Rambichler serves us with the parade of his kitchen greetings: a gazpacho jelly with shrimps, cucumber brunoise and white vine tomato mousse, a smoked eel with Vichyssoise and Belgian caviar Croustillant with spinach leaves, quail egg and Périgord truffle, a Label Rouge salmon with ginger, wasabi and lime, a Gillardeau oyster with dill and cucumber – all miniature masterpieces of maturity, precision and unexcited refinement that make us feel so happy. that we would love to wake the little one up to tell her how good she was with her parents.



Idyllic location: The Sonnora restaurant looks like a film set in winter.

Image: Christopher Arnoldi





The “Sonnora” is located in the middle of the forest near the Eifel village of Dreis, owes its name to the daughter of an American soldier formerly stationed in the area, who was named after the Sonora desert in California, and emerged from a simple guesthouse called Haus Elisabeth. There, the Thieltges Eifler family served home-style cooking, and because the mother’s son was supposed to help out, the young Helmut Koch learned.

In 1978 they moved from the pension to the newly built Waldhotel, in which Helmut Thieltges cooked without fuss, but with all the more talent, until he received maximum ratings in all relevant restaurant guides including three Michelin stars. When he suddenly died three years ago, his young sous-chef and foster son Clemens Rambichler, who comes from Bad Reichenhall and had hardly known any other cuisine than that of the “Sonnora”, was at the helm of one of the most renowned restaurants in Germany – and brilliantly fulfilled the trust that Thieltges’ widow Ulrike placed in him, to the surprise of the gourmet community.

Better intuitive than intellectual

Rambichler did not turn the patron’s kitchen upside down, but modernized it with the care of the grateful master student. In the past they would have consumed 25 kilos of butter per week, today it is seven, that just happened, says the boss, who is more intuitive than an intellectual cook, prefers to try it than to prescribe it and much more to cook than through his own cooking to talk. But out of respect for Thieltges and the many regulars who make up four fifths of the audience, he hasn’t touched the thirty-year-old classic: the cake made from potato rösti, beef tartare, onion crème fraîche and impérial Caviar whose aromatic force is still as overwhelming as it was on the first day.