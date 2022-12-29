The current governor of Amapá, Waldez Goes (PDT), should be appointed to the Ministry of National Integration and Regional Development of the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

The articulation by the name of the pedetista is a consequence of the veto to the deputy Elmar Nascimento (União Brasil-BA) and the dispute over influence between senator Davi Alcolumbre (União Brasil-AP) and the deputy and president of União Brasil, Luciano Bivar (FOOT).

Nascimento, who is leader of the party in the Chamber, was nominated by the bench to take over a ministry if União Brasil joined the Lula government. He should stick with Mines and Energy or National Integration.

Historical opponent of the PT in Bahia, however, he had his name vetoed by the senator Jaques Wagner (PT-BA) and by the State Governor and future Chief of Staff, Rui Costa (PT).

The dispute for the nomination for the vacancy was then between Alcolumbre and Bivar. The senator did better and nominated the ally. Góes ends his mandate on December 31. Clecio Luis Vilhena Vieira (Solidarity) will take charge of the state. He won the state election in the 1st round, with 53.69% of the valid votes.

Alcolumbre met with Lula this Wednesday (Dec.28, 2022) to define the nomination. Góes should leave the PDT and migrate to União Brasil.