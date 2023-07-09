According to the minister, the “absolute priority” defined by President Lula is “help and security for the population”

the minister Waldez Goes (Regional Development) said this Saturday (8.Jul.2023) in its profile from Twitter that Civil Defense technicians are on their way to Alagoas. “We are defining air logistical support in the next few hours”. According to the minister, the president’s orientation Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) is that the “absolute priority” currently be “the help and safety of the population”. The governor of Alagoas, Paulo Dantas (MDB), thanked the minister. “I am sure that Alagoas can fully rely on the Federal Government in this time of emergency”, he said. The state was hit on Friday (July 7, 2023) by heavy rains.