fIt’s worth the risk for Anni and Summer Lilli: their smartphones are out as they let themselves be shaken in all directions in the Break Dancer, one of the more turbulent rides on the Wäldchestag in Frankfurt’s city forest. Of course, the selfie mode is running, it’s all about the beaming faces and a bit of hysterical screaming. “We’ll put that in the status,” reveals Anni after the end of the tour. And Summer Lilli explains it again expectedly. “You can take really cool selfies here.”

Christian Müller, head of event organization at Tourismus und Congress Frankfurt, has been observing the trend towards the “status symbol funfair” for some time: folk festivals such as the Wäldchestag are by no means generally considered “uncool” by young people, as one might assume. “Quite the opposite: many kids find it all really great as a backdrop for Instagram and Tiktok.”

The trend plays into the hands of the showmen. The snowball principle is now spreading among young people when a fair is coming up, says Thomas Roie. The chairman of the Frankfurt/Rhine-Main showmen’s association has always preached that, contrary to popular belief, folk festivals shouldn’t lose their attractiveness among young people. From Roie’s point of view, the pleasantly good attendance on Friday, which for the first time marked the start of the folk festival in the city forest, which was extended by one day, confirmed this. “You can’t download the fair to your cell phone,” says Roie.

Trend since the end of the pandemic

However, with increasingly powerful smartphones, the experiences can be recorded and then distributed to friends, supposed friends and followers via Instagram or Tiktok. “Of course that’s gratifying for us because it keeps us talking to young people,” says Roie, who describes the fair clips on social media as a trend since the end of the pandemic break, which was so difficult for the showmen. “As a showmen’s association that represents our interests purely on a voluntary basis, we cannot do it ourselves and initiate marketing.” Individual showmen maintain their accounts on the common platforms, but they cannot be anywhere near as “up to date” as the young people self.

Cynthia and her friend Marie are probably much more than that. You cut your clip to size in no time at all, decorate it with glitter and a few words, plus your current favorite music. “It’s nice here,” they say in typical teenage language. “Everything so colourful, light effects, so much glitter.” And then it’s off to the next ride. “We dare to go to ‘No Limits’ now,” say the girls. This is a terrifyingly large giant swing boat. At the zenith of the rollover at a height of more than 50 meters above the festival site, the passengers also hang upside down in their seats for a brief moment. The only downside of the spectacle for the young selfie-seekers: Smartphones are strictly forbidden because it would be too dangerous for the device to crash.

It’s different on Roie’s chairoplane. Even older students film themselves here during a sightseeing flight over the central square of the Wäldchetag. The hair blows evenly in the wind, even a relaxed smile is possible. “We’re a popular backdrop,” says Roie. Economic department head Stephanie Wüst (FDP), a true Frankfurter and now responsible for Wäldchestag, Dippemess and Co. in the magistrate, likes to use it. Together with her office manager, the enthusiastic ride user looked for suitable backdrops for her appearances on social media during the preliminary tour. That can’t be all that wrong, especially for a young politician who wants to reach future voters.



Also colorful: The stuffed animal jungle also offers a good backdrop.

Image: Lucas Bäuml



The Wäldchestag is a Frankfurt unicum, it has been celebrated for centuries on Tuesdays after Pentecost at the Oberforsthaus in the Frankfurt city forest. In 2023, the folk festival started for the first time on the Friday before Pentecost. Up until the early 1990s, many Frankfurt companies gave their employees time off on Wäldchestag after midday so that they could visit the folk festival.