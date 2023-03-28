Stichting Wakker Dier demands that the Dutch Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority (NVWA) act against the unstunned slaughter of catfish. In this way, she says, a lot of stress and pain is caused to the fish. Anne Hilhorst of Wakker Dier: “If fish could scream, this barbaric practice would have been abolished long ago.”

Wakker Dier is appealing to the court after the NVWA rejected an enforcement request. This despite being in one report wrote that the unstunned slaughter, in which the catfish is placed in ice water, leads to detachment of the mucous layer of the skin and severe stress. The ice paralyzes the fish, but it does not take away the pain and, on the contrary, causes long-term suffering.

Myth

“If an animal works very differently, especially in terms of brain, then we quickly conclude that it does not feel pain,” says Anne Hilhorst, director of Wakker Dier. “Fish, in particular, are said to be incapable of pain, but the fish species that have been researched have always been concluded to be able to suffer just like other animals. Fish don’t make a sound when they experience stress or pain, and when they are subsequently paralyzed by an ice bath, the breeder quickly thinks that’s okay”, she suggests. “If they could scream, people thought about it very differently.” See also Memoir Sakari Valli 1936–2022

Being pet friendly is achievable

There is a way to stun the catfish: they are rendered unconscious by means of electric shocks. But this is only done by a small part of the growers. “The animal-friendly alternative already exists, but as with many things, it is again a matter of money,” says Hilhorst. “This is exactly why we are taking the NVWA to court.”

Not everyone agrees with these statements. Norbert Jeronimus, secretary of the Dutch Association of Fish Farmers (Nevevi): “Last autumn, the NVWA checked one of our members and concluded that the slaughter of catfish is done according to the legal guidelines.” About feelings of pain and stress in the fish he says: “Because the catfish is a warm water fish, strong hypothermia is an animal-friendly method: the sharp drop in the metabolism level quickly paralyzes the fish.” According to Jeronimus, the catfish would therefore not experience any pain or stress. See also ÖVP falls to a historic low and wants to govern - high FPÖ results on Bavaria's border

Salt baths

Wakker Dier has previously campaigned against the use of salt baths for unanaesthetized eels. “It feels to the fish as if someone is putting out a lot of cigarettes on their body,” Hilhorst explained at the time. “The slime layer burns away and that’s how it feels.” The campaign has led to eels now having to be stunned if the farmer kills more than 5 kilos of fish.

Out research of Sportvisserij Nederland shows that the number of catfish in the Netherlands is increasing. For example, 160 catfish were spotted in 2011, in 2022 there were 231. The Nevevi, association for fish farmers, announced that in 2019 six growers were established in the Netherlands. A total of 960,000 catfish were slaughtered for consumption. They are mainly sold as fillets.