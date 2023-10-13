Let’s not wake up angry Mexicothat Mexico that emerged violently in past centuries.

Let’s not play with fire, because when that barbaric mexico wake up – God forbid – the consequences could be unpredictable and perhaps fatal.

The law It is part of the solution, but it seems that we are turning it into part of the problem. Respecting the law cannot be a problem, respecting the law will always be a solution.

Violating the law is opening the door where that person is locked. violent Mexico that no one, in their right mind, wants to revive.

Let’s close the door to mexico bronco using the shield of respect. Respecting the rights of others, respecting them even if they think differently, respecting their feelings, their thoughts and their actions, but always setting and setting reasonable limits in the light of legality, morality and justice.

Let’s not wake up Mexico bronco, because once awake, we will not have enough of our remaining lives to repent.

Let’s not wake that one up Mexico who doesn’t know about lawsnor of justicenor of moralthat Mexico that only recognizes the law of the strongestthe law of imposition, the law of winning, and if possible destroy the opponent.

On multiple occasions I have expressed that Mexicans are passionate, and I continue to believe in it, we are passionate about climbing the stairs of the successbut we are also good at going down to the basement of the barbarism.

And that passion can both serve as energy to fight for our positive ideals, and it can serve as fuel to feed the irrational. mexico bronco.

Let’s not expect to know that wild mexico To fear it and seek to distance ourselves from it, it is enough to review our history to realize its existence despite the cosmetic strategies that are applied in every history.

The approaching electionsand it depends on us whether these are civilized and peaceful like those of the nearest decades, or whether they are wild and violent whose flashes have already begun to be seen in the center of the country.

Let us make a pact of civility and respect for all the political currents that coexist and shape our society. democracy.

For a dignified and united Mexico, let us make an agreement to make it so.

Thank you.

The Mochis, Without. as of October 13, 2023.

