memphis depay (13-2-,1994) did not want to rest this week. Although Xavi has given rest his players until Wednesday, the 28-year-old Dutchman has gone to the Ciutat Esportiva to try to recover as soon as possible problems in the hamstrings of the left leg. Memphis hadn’t had a single physical problem during the course. In fact, there was a feeling that i was playing too much (he was on the pitch for 90 minutes of the first 16 league games, and only missed 15 of 540 minutes in the Champions League group stage) until, finally, burst in munich, where he suffered a break in the femoral biceps of his left leg that left him out for a month. His reappearance, in Granada, was premature. he did not contribute any nor in The Carmens because it was not one hundred percent and, in Riyadh, I know re-injured in the Clásico against Madrid. His gestural language, furthermore, did not seem like that of a footballer involved one hundred percent in the Barça reality.

The memphis injuries coincided with a change in status. The dismissal of Ronald Koeman has turned him, inadvertently, into a ‘unwitting suspect‘. Koeman was more than a year after signing him. He tried it in the summer and winter windows of the 2020-21 season and did not stop until, finally, and free of contract, Depay arrived this summer. His preseasonlike his European Championship with the Netherlands, generated certain expectations that have half fulfilled. Until he was injured, the former Lyon player scored eight goals in 16 games, a decent average for a big team player. Not only that. In the first games, against Real Sociedad and Athletic, he seemed capable of put the equipment on the back. But it was not like that. Memphis has not been able to score a goal in no big party. He hasn’t scored against Benfica, Madrid, Atlético, Bayern… Being a good footballer, his balloon he went away deflating something. He was also not helped by the team, who played worse and worse and farther from the area, where he can really hurt. Memphis is not a player in the open field, but rather in fewer meters. The classic, furthermore, left marked. He lost a ball in the front and stopped following Alaba, who ended up scoring the goal in Madrid’s counterattack.

Suddenly, to Memphis got the injury and the information that Xavi does not consider it essential in your future plan. That chilled him. After the injury, he hasn’t finished starting; and the signing of Fernando Torresinterest in bruise and the initial homage to Dembele They made him see that he was not a footballer listed in the reconstruction plan from Barca. But, as in the case of Luuk de Jong, the soccer flips and the new scenario with Dembélé, plus the possibility that Morata does not arrive, invites you to think that Memphis will be needed again. And in it is the Dutchman, who is trying to recover from his new overload in the hamstrings of his left leg to be able to help. depay you know that surely do not form Part of Barça’s future plan, but you also have to put on the market and, above all, trying to take advantage of what he considered the opportunity of a lifetime, playing for Barça. After almost two months without news of him, look for motivation and encouragement. Wake up Memphis.