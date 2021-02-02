Joseph Flavill is a 19-year-old British boy who was run over by a car in Burton Upon Trent (Staffordshire) the March 1, 2020, which led to a coma. Now, as reported in the newspaper The Guardian, has awakened from that state and He is not aware of the coronavirus pandemic despite having contracted it up to two times.

His accident occurred tthree weeks before the first lockdown in Britain began. He suffered a traumatic brain injury, but little by little begins to recover and makes small interactions with family or friends.

Unawareness

Sally Flavill Smith, the young man’s aunt, told the story to the aforementioned medium: “He you will not know anything about the pandemic since you have been sleeping for 10 months. Your consciousness is starting to improve now, but we don’t know what it knows. “

“I just don’t know where to start. A year ago, if someone had told me what was going to happen in the last year, I would not have believed it. I have no idea how Joseph will come to understand what we’ve all been through “added the relative.

Without being able to be with him

Furthermore, he stated in The Guardian that the family had tried to explain to him through a video call that they cannot be with him in person due to pandemic restrictions: “When you are awake in your room, you will have no idea why it is there. We talk about it on the phone and try to let you know that we really we want to be there holding hands but we just can’t do it due to COVID-19 “.

Therefore, the aunt assured that they don’t go into much detail with the adolescent: “We try to keep it as simple as possible, we really don’t have the time to go into the pandemic hugely, it just doesn’t feel real, truth? When I can really have face to face contact it will be the opportunity to try to explain what happened. “

Limb movement and smiles

Flavill was admitted to the Leicester General Hospitalbut now he’s been moved to the spotlight Adderley Green, located in Stoke-on-Trent. There, he is expected to continue with his recovery, although little by little he is taking small steps: has started to move his limbs when asked and related to family and friends smiling and blinking.

So is able to follow commands such as touching ears, move both legs or answer yes and no by blinking. Despite not having knowledge of the pandemic, the young man has contracted coronavirus up to two occasions, and in both he managed to recover. To support your long-term recovery, the family has raised over £ 30,000 (around 34,000 euros) through the Joseph’s Journeys campaign.