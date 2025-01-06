Wake me up when 2025 ends?

I don’t know about you, but I have asked the Three Wise Men for a pallet of Lexatin and a very thick blanket to cover me up to my head, for what may happen in 2025. No wonder: we are not even a week into the new year, and we have already read and heard all the forecasts and forecasts. And all of them invite you, not to Lexatin and the blanket, but to rob a pharmacy and spend the entire year asleep, like the protagonist of that novel by Otessa Moshfegh, My year of rest and relaxation. And that they wake us up when 2025 ends and everything has passed.

It is the state of mind that the analyzes that the media do these days leave you to advance where the new year will go. Here I bring a funny sheaf of headlines from Spanish and international media: “2025, a year full of threats.” “Wars, climate disasters and tycoons: the challenges of the year.” “International uncertainty, national polarization.” “2025: uncertainty, unpredictability and geopolitical tensions.” “Six threats to the economy in 2025.” “A complex scenario marked by instability.” “2025: an increasingly turbulent world that points towards cyberauthoritarianism.”