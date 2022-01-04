Mubarak Wakaso (31 years old) It is a proper name in the winter market of Valencia. It is because it was offered and the option of his signing passed the court of Bordalás, which is one of the 27 coaches he has had in his career and the second with which he has played the most (44 games, one less than with Abelardo).

Wakaso is not the only one midfielder who has Valencia on the radar not even its position is the priority when investing in the January market. There he orders to reinforce the rear with a central and the little that Valencia plans to allocate in signings this month, would go to that position if the case arose. But Wakaso it is an option that is on the table and that today it would be said that for come true on the fast track it depends on the footballer himself, who is the one who has to ‘sign up’.

Valencia has transferred him to Wakaso, with whose environment you have evidently spoken in recent days, that you have to negotiate his departure from Shenzhen of the Chinese Super League. The Ghanaian, who has a contract until 2024, has a outstanding payroll debt with your club and hence you want to get out of there. Valencia has already informed him that they will sign him until the end of the season (with the option of extending the relationship) as long as it reaches zero cost. And in it is Wakaso.

The Ghanaian, in that economic context, it would be seen in Valencia as a valid option for a market as peculiar as the from January, Without mortgaging in the short term the search for a fully competitive and talented midfielder for next season. But the club, while Wakaso talks to Shenzhen, keep working on other options.

The ValenciaFor now, he has managed to make room for the new incorporations that Bordalás expects. The Jason’s departure Alavés and that of Cristian Rivero to Dallas (this one to be finalized in the next few days) they leave two free tiles (25 were busy). In addition, some more is expected, because the club continues looking for him destination to Alex Blanco Y Manu Vallejo. Valencia intends to use a token to register the Georgian as a first team footballer for all purposes Mamardashvili after executing the option to purchase 850,000 euros and one will leave it unoccupied while waiting for a central, which as mentioned is the priority.