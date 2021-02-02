Wakanda, the nation of Black Panther, captivated fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with its customs, philosophy and advanced technology. Now, Marvel Studios will launch a series focused on that African country to reveal its mysteries and further expand its mythology.

“Ryan Coogler, who co-wrote and directed the acclaimed worldwide hit Black Panther and is currently working on the sequel, will develop a new television series based on the kingdom of Wakanda for Disney +,” confirmed ‘The Mouse Company’ in a statement to Deadline.

With Black Panther, he brought an innovative story and iconic characters to life in a real, meaningful and memorable way, creating a defining cultural moment. We are delighted to strengthen our relationship and look forward to telling more great stories with Ryan and his team, ”explained The Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger.

At the moment, there are no details on the plot, which has left more than one fan speculating about its place in the MCU timeline. Most likely, the events will take place after Avengers: endgame to show the resurgence of the country and the succession of the Black Panther mantle.

The Wakanda series will not be the only Marvel Studios project in charge of Coogler, thanks to an exclusive contract with Disney Plus. “We are especially excited to take a step forward (…) We are already involved in a few projects that we can’t wait to share,” said the director.

Wakanda was created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, and first appeared in the comic Fantastic Four # 52 (1966). Its greatest feature is its advanced technology, which has developed at abysmal levels since the appearance of a Vibranium meteorite 2.5 million years ago.