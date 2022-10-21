After Chadwick Boseman’s death in 2020, Marvel Studios made the difficult decision to also remove the character of T’Challa from the MCU. Thus, many are looking forward to the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, to find out who will wear the vibranium suit. Now, a new trailer for the tape seems to have confirmed one of the fan theories about it. In the past trailer, it seems that the fact that Suri will be taking on the role of Black Panther was revealed. Although this does not have an official confirmation, the new trailer for the tape shows us this hero using the characteristic weapons of the princess of Wakanda that we previously saw in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. As you can see, the trailer not only includes new scenes from the film, but the ending seems to reveal the fact that Suri will become Black Panther, thus confirming one of the most popular fan theories about this sequel. Now we just have to wait for its premiere to see this process in all its splendor. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will hit theaters on November 11. In related topics, here you can see the latest trailer for the film. Similarly, Tenoch Huerta reveals important information about Namor.



Editor's Note: Although the case of Black Panther is one of the most important for this film, the interesting thing will be to see if a third film is in Marvel's plans. Following the passing of Chadwick Boseman, the studio might not have the same confidence to present us with a film focused entirely on Wakanda.

