The funny thing is that this is not the only game in development where Black Panther is the protagonist because there is another project led by Amy Henning where he teams up with him Captain America and takes place during the time of World War II. We could even say that the one who wears the mantle is T’Chaka instead of T’Chala.

Now, the EA project is already well established in what it aims for. It is a third-person game that is in its first steps of development, which is in the hands of veterans who worked on titles like God of War, Call of Duty, Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor, Halo Infinite and more.

To that we must add that this title is on a mission to give players more control over the narrative, as well as the opportunity to explore the experience of what it means to bear the mantle of the Black Panther.

Will have to wait for more details around Black Panther from Cliffhanger Games, because beyond the conceptual details, we don’t have anything else. Do you think this video game idea is worth it?

