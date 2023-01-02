Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hit theaters last November 2022. Since then, fans have been eagerly awaiting its release on Disney+. Well, the wait will finally be over this month, as it has been confirmed that At the end of January this tape will be available on the streaming platform.

It will be on January 20, 2023 when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever be available on Disney+. In this way, all those who could not go to the cinema to see this film will finally be able to enjoy the last chapter of the fourth phase of the MCU. Along with this, this release will take place a couple of weeks before the premiere of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Despite not replicating the critical and box office success of the first Black Panther, the sequel scored some of the best results of the fourth phase of the MCU, which was severely criticized during the last two years. We only have to see what the performance of this film will be on the streaming platform.

Editor’s Note:

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever It’s quite an interesting movie. Losing its lead, the film is made up of pure supporting characters, who do a good job of carrying the emotional burden. It is a very difficult concept to achieve.

Via: Disney