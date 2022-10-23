The writer and director of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ryan Cooglerrecently explained how the film’s script changed after the death of Chadwick Boseman. Additionally, the director also revealed what the film was originally going to focus on.

In an interview with colleagues from The Hollywood ReporterCoogler explained that the Black Panther sequel was originally supposed to be a much more intimate story and centered on T’Challa played by the late Boseman.

After his death in 2020, however, Marvel decided to don’t look for a new actor for the character, so Coogler and co-writer Joe Robert Cole decided to write a new story. Here are the words of the director about it:

The script we wrote before Chadwick’s death was very rooted in T’Challa’s perspective. It was a huge film but at the same time a character study that would deepen his psyche and his situation.

The rewrite of the script following Boseman’s death still retained the concept of exploration of the protagonist characteralthough in this case the focus will be on one new Black Pantherwhose identity has not yet been revealed. The producer of Wakanda Forever Nate Moorein this sense, revealed the following:

Black Panther has existed in Wakanda for centuries, so the idea that someone else could take this identity didn’t seem inorganic. But once that became a reality, we wondered what made the most sense for the story and which character we should focus on.

To conclude, we remind you that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be released in Italian cinemas on November 9, 2022while in the United States the11 November.