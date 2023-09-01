In recorded audio, former assistant says he did not know that Bolsonaro’s advisor “was in the circuit” about jewelry

Former President’s Adviser Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Fabio Wajngarten, said he will hand over to the PF (Federal Police) the messages he exchanged with former aide Mauro Cid. The lawyer for Bolsonaro’s former minister, Eduardo Kuntz, will file a document with the materials. In audio recorded on March 13, the lieutenant colonel says he does not know that Wajngarten “was in the loop”, in reference to the negotiations on jewelry kits brought to Brazil by the entourage of former Minister Bento Albuquerque – one of them was retained by the Federal Revenue Service.