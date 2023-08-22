The Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange – the largest and most diversified financial derivatives exchange in the Middle East – announced the cancellation of trading fees associated with the Sharia-compliant spot gold contract, which is traded on the exchange under the symbol “DGSG”.

After the stock exchange obtained regulatory approval from the Securities and Commodities Authority in the country, the exemption from the aforementioned contract fees is effective from August 21 to December 31. During this period, the Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange will waive all its fees and the fees of the Dubai Commodity Clearing Company, including That includes fees associated with trading, clearing and delivery. This exemption does not include the Securities and Commodities Authority fees of $0.03.

The Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange is also seeking the approval of the Securities and Commodities Authority to cancel the fees for its gold futures contracts and will inform the market of any developments in this regard in a timely manner.

During the first half of 2023, the price of gold increased by 5.4 percent, to close at $1,912.25 an ounce at the end of the period. With the exception of developed market stocks, gold outperformed almost all other major assets this year, which indicates its role as a reliable tool for preserving wealth.

Louis Himes, Commercial Director of the Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange, said that after witnessing significant growth in the Sharia-compliant spot gold contract at the Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange since its launch in 2018, we expect the fee waiver to increase trading volumes and stimulate demand for contract trading in the long term. long term by attracting new investors from all over the region and the world.

At the same time, the increasing demand for gold in light of the current economic environment, along with the steady growth of the Islamic finance industry, adds more support to trading volumes and liquidity. DGCX is committed to working closely with its members to create a market that is as efficient, fair and transparent as possible.