Waitress at Bikini Beans Coffee, a company founded by Regina and Benjamin Lyles in Arizona. Bikini Beans Coffee

In her short career, singer Bb Trickz has left us with some great quotes. Her favourite: “I go to the beach showing my tits because I’m European.” She has travelled a lot, and has realised that there are places where toplessness is frowned upon. One of those places is the United States: in some cities it is forbidden for women to show their breasts in public. However, it is not restricted to serving hamburgers and pitchers of beer in a bikini, bra or with a tight neckline. These businesses are very popular in the land of opportunity. There are erotic burger joints and even places where coffee is served in the latte they serve it in a bikini.

The dynamic is the same: the customer stops, initiates a brief flirtation, pays a higher than usual price for a latte, leaves a tip of between $5 and $20 depending on the quality of the conversation, his mood and the waitress’s attire, and then goes on his way. In some establishments, they even offer a brief dance or a photo.

These businesses are especially popular in the northwestern United States, especially in Washington and Oregon. Interestingly, these types of establishments have their origins in Seattle. According to Seattle Gay News, Mary Keller Wynn was the first to introduce this format when she opened the Natte Latte coffee shop in 1999. Wynn’s waitresses dressed provocatively—white tank tops and bright pink shorts—but not bikinis. “That would have been taking it a little too far for my comfort level,” she explained in an interview with NPR in 2017. “We were already doing a very good job with what we were selling.”

The trend, they say in Seattle Gay News, quickly evolved into edgier offerings that included bikinis and lingerie, relying on the mantra that “sex sells.” Then came Dreamboyz Espresso. After a bikini-clad coffee shop closed due to lack of clientele, the owners came up with a creative solution: If women in swimsuits weren’t bringing in enough business, how about shirtless men? Dreamboyz Espresso was born, opening on September 13, 2019, becoming the only coffee shop in Washington State operated by shirtless men.

These coffee shops have sparked social and legislative conflicts. Media outlets, neighborhood associations, and other groups have criticized the objectification of women, while others defend the right of workers to choose their clothing and increase their income thanks to high tips. In several cities, regulations have been implemented that prohibit workers from wearing bikinis, in part due to the discovery of undercover cases of prostitution. In addition, multiple incidents of harassment, indecent exposure, and even attempted kidnappings have been reported. For example, in Auburn, Washington, a customer tried to kidnap a waitress in 2023, and in another case, an ex-convict tried to rape an employee in 2018.

In a sense, erotic cafes are a sophisticated version of restaurant chains like Hooters and Twin Peaks, colloquially known as “teatestaurants” or “brestaurants,” whose formula combines hearty food, beer, and scantily clad girls. In the United States, these businesses continue to be financially solvent. According to an article in Jezebel, They represent the pinnacle of “bro” culture, a type of camaraderie that, like energy, is neither created nor destroyed, but only transformed.