Fox 13: Single mom working as a waitress gets a huge tip

A waitress from the American city of Lakeland, Florida, received the largest tip of her life from a charity. About it informs Fox 13 News.

Single mother Stacey Whitey works as a waitress at the Reesecliff Family Diner. The woman has three small children, so every dollar earned is important to her. A few days before Christmas, she received a record huge tip for herself: a thousand dollars (71.3 thousand rubles). “I froze because I was in shock. Then I was overwhelmed with gratitude. I started crying because I saw what kind people still live in the world, ”said the American.

The woman received a tip from a charity called Big Fat Tips. The organization was created by Deidre Daniel, who also once worked as a waitress. “When I was working as a waitress, I swore to myself that I would go around and give out big fat tips to everyone,” the fund organizer said.

She founded the foundation in 2018 when she was out of a job. Daniel accepts donations from friends and friends of friends. “Some donated five (356 rubles) or ten (713 rubles) dollars, some a thousand,” the woman said. When the amount reaches a thousand dollars, the owner of the fund and volunteers randomly choose a restaurant and tip the waiter. During the existence of the organization, 39 waiters across the country received tips.

Earlier it was reported that in Kansas, USA, generous patrons of a restaurant left a waitress $2,200 in tips (150,000 rubles) and helped her get closer to fulfilling her dream. They explained that they do this every year before Christmas.