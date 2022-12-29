A truly unexpected Christmas present is the one a waitress received in a Wisconsin restaurant in the USA. A customer tipped her $1,000 on a $17 receipt.

Callie Blue, who has been working at Gus’s Diner in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin for six years, had just started her morning shift when Michael Johnson, president and CEO of the local Boys and Girls Club, went to the diner for breakfast. The waitress spoke for about 45 minutes with her benefactor without knowing that her mission was to do good to those who could not afford to celebrate.

“We’ve raised over $100,000 this year. We gave a brand new car to a family of five. We have tipped several maids, delivered groceries to about 50 families and given toys to over 600 children in our county,” Johnson told CBS. The money, he explained, was all raised on social media.

In a video recorded by Johnson of Blue receiving a tip, she can be seen laughing and crying. Johnson also wrote a note on the back of the receipt thanking the woman for “smiling and working on Christmas Day.”