Home page World

From: Patrick Mayer

Split

How much do you tip in the US? With a video on TikTok, an American waitress shows how little she earns for her work in Texas.

Munich/Texas – How much tips are appropriate in the USA? What is too little? What maybe even a tad too much? Between the west and east coasts, between Los Angeles and San Francisco on the one hand and New York and Miami on the other, there is an unwritten law as far as the “tip” for waiters is concerned.

Tipping in the US: waitress posts mini wages on payslips

You have to know: The legally binding minimum wage in the USA has been just 7.25 US dollars for years – that’s the equivalent of around 6.61 euros. The conditions have not changed since then (as of May 2, 2023).

If you want to know how important tips are for employees in the catering industry, you can use a TikTok video from the beginning of 2020 as a comparison. A waitress presented her meager hourly wage in this video.

Tipping in the USA: waitresses and waiters are paid little

At the time, said waitress at least felt compelled to make a fundamental criticism on social media. “That’s why you should always tip your bartender service,” she says in the video sequence, explaining, “These are my hours for two weeks. I worked 71 hours. I have 2.13 per hour (US dollars i.e. editor).” She goes on to say, “I should have made $150.81.”

However, the lady points out that social security contributions, health insurance contributions and part of the income tax have been deducted. “I was paid $9.28 for 70 hours of work,” she calculates, pointing to the equivalent amount on her payslip/paycheck. Again, the waitress reiterates, “That’s why you tip.”

Tipping in the US The rule of thumb in the US is 15 to 20 percent tipping, called a “tip.” Ten percent, which may work a lot in Germany, is hardly enough in the United States.

Did she get the wrong employer? Loud New York Times the hourly wage in the US restaurant industry averaged $9.61 in 2016 because companies always have the option of increasing the minimum wage. The 3.2 million or so Americans who served in bars and restaurants at the time were (and arguably are) among the lowest-paid workers in the United States. For comparison: the German minimum wage is currently twelve euros an hour.

Recently also provided one Waitress from New York caused a stir, when she tweeted about $70 in tips from Spaniards. They had therefore added only ten percent “tip” to the bill. But: loud Süddeutsche Zeitung (SZ) one of the unwritten rules is that you give a “tip” of at least 15 percent of the bill.

Tipping in the US: At least 15 percent “tip” for waitresses and waiters

A simple example calculation: If the amount is 100 dollars, you add 15 dollars to the tip. As the SZ continues to write, even 20 percent is appropriate (and desirable) for very good service. Some restaurants in the US automatically add the tip to the bill, and customers then pay the total amount directly.

The SZ also reported that some hosts now automatically add 18 percent “gratuity” to the bill for foreign guests and tourists. For most waitresses in the US, tipping is a significant part of their income, as this Texas case proves. (pm)