From waitress earning 6 euros an hour to manager of one of Australia’s best restaurants: this is the story of 33-year-old Isabella Greco, originally from Calabria and raised in Florence, who decided to move to Melbourne.

Interviewed by Corriere della Serathe young woman told of how her life changed in Australia: “I got off the bus, it was 44 degrees and I felt like I ended up on another planet!”.

“In 2014, in Milan, I was in a toxic relationship. I was in an abyss. My brother Claudio told me: “You have to leave”. He offered to pay for my ticket to Australia to join our brother who had been living there for some time. The idea was to stay away for a few months, working to support myself… and instead I’ve been here for eight years!”.

The girl, in fact, lived in Milan: “I paid 550 euros of rent and I was a waitress. I worked ten hours a day and earned six euros an hour, illegally”.

In Australia, however, his life has radically changed: “I am a ‘venue manager’, or director, and a ‘head sommelier’: I take care of reservations, staff, relations with suppliers and everything related to wines. The director, in a restaurant, is the one who keeps the team together: he is the first to arrive and the last to go, he must know how to manage pressure, stress and every incident”.

“Ours is a cash problem solving job – adds Isabella – You cannot be recommended or invent a curriculum from scratch: if you don’t know how to work, it can already be seen from how you enter the room or from how you hold a knife”.

The young woman then explains how she began to climb positions: “I had no money, I knocked on the restaurant asking for any job. Stefano gave me a chance: he was the only one to do it. And he has always supported me ever since. The rest, however, I did. In Naples I had worked with Nunzio, a big name in the restaurant industry. He taught me that knowledge is power. This is why I studied a lot: the dining room, the wines, the cuisine, even the language, because knowing how to speak English to have a chat is one thing, and being able to place orders with suppliers is another thing”.

“When the others went out, I stayed at home to study, because I wanted to be the best. I aspired to be a manager. So I worked hard and tried to assert myself. It wasn’t easy, even as a young woman: some male colleagues, older than me, didn’t immediately accept me as director” Isabella continues.

The 33-year-old doesn’t think of returning to Italy, at least in the short term: “Unfortunately, the pleasure of living in a wonderful country like Italy takes second place when you look at certain dynamics. From a working point of view, the level I’ve reached here and to which I can aspire for my future career…in Italy, I don’t know if it would have been possible. In Milan, when I was a waitress, they offered me a regular contract only after months off the books. But first they wanted me to sign the blank resignation. These are things that quite simply do not happen here”.