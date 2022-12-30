Christmas with a smile, the gesture that moved America

His name is Callie Blue and by profession she has been doing, for the past six years, the waitress in a room of the Wisconsin in the United States. The night of Christmas received a gift very unexpected: a customer left her a $1,000 tip on a $17 receipt. Callie had just started his morning shift when Michael Johnson, president and CEO of the local Boys and Girls Club, went to have breakfast in the room. The waitress spoke for about 45 minutes with her benefactor without knowing that her mission was to do good to those who could not afford to celebrate.

