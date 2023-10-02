“I am not a machine, I am a person” video of waitress bursting into tears when she saw them arrive 60 clients when about to close The establishment shocked all netizens.

Working in customer service is not only responsible for providing information to users of products or services, since it also channels complaints, suggestions and complaints, which is why this time a waitress could not help but burst into tears after customer action.

It was through the TikTok social network, the ‘@soycamarero’ account, who has thousands of followers by sharing what ‘everyday life behind the bar’ is like, recently shocked Internet users by sharing the scene of the waitress who burst into tears for a situation at work.

Although the waiters have the responsibilities of serving food orders, and removing used plates and utensils, sometimes they work overtime, since when the last customer leaves they must start cleaning and carry out various tasks.

For this reason, a young waitress went viral after asking for respect and empathy, because she works in a cafeteria with hours from 1pm to 12amHowever, by working overtime you supposedly do not earn extra money.

Through tears, he related that on one occasion, with 10 minutes left before closing, 60 people entered, which caused him indignation since he found himself in the need to serve the diners.

The situation caused him discomfort, since he is not paid for hours and he would also have to spend more time to get everything ready for the next day, which is why he pointed out: “they forget that behind the bar is not a machine.”

