The waiting times at the Veilig Thuis hotline are still too long. This is evident from a study published on Monday by the Inspectorate of Healthcare and Youth (IGJ). Children and parents who have to flee an unsafe home situation have to wait too long before anything is done with their report. None of the twenty-five regional Safe at Home organizations examined were able to assess the reports within the legal period.

After a report of, for example, domestic violence or child abuse, it must be assessed as quickly as possible whether acute help is needed. Only five organizations manage to assess 80 percent of the reports on time. Therefore, approximately 4,200 reports are answered too late per month. Because these types of reports often involve ‘acute unsafety’, IGJ calls this “a risk” for the safety of children and parents in need.

Days, weeks and even months

IGJ speaks of a waiting period that is too long if nothing has been assessed after five days. In some cases, families had to wait several days or sometimes weeks for Veilig Thuis to do something for them. There are even outliers of several months, IGJ writes.

The regional organizations give different reasons. There has been an increase in the number of reports and questions, an increase in the complexity of the problems and there are more acute reports. In addition, there is a shortage of staff at the reporting point. Files with a lower urgency are left behind even longer due to the high workload. IGJ also calls that a risk. The inspectorate will conduct further investigation next year.