It may take a while until you have your pink pass in your hands, because the CBR is still struggling locally with waiting times of up to 25 weeks for a practical exam.

As a car fanatic, the procedure for obtaining a driver’s license takes too long by definition. But hey, you should have a little lesson and experience before participating in the unpredictable hell that is traffic. This is done step by step in an x ​​number of driving lessons that often take up to a year and end in a theory and practical exam. That practical exam is arranged by the CBR and that has not been going smoothly for a while.

Delays

It is fair to say that the CBR is not a textbook example of a well-oiled machine, but the corona pandemic really threw a spanner in the works. Aftershocks are still being felt. Where a year ago you had to wait an average of 22.3 weeks between application and actual exam, that has now dropped to 16.9 weeks. However, that is still almost four months. And that is average: regionally it can be up to 23 weeks! In the big cities you are just waiting for at least four months and that is annoying. It’s only your turn in Meppel and Terneuzen.

Measures

How do you solve this? Well, the CBR wants to make getting a practical exam faster by hiring more examiners. The screaming shortage of people who can do that is playing tricks on the CBR. The CBR has already hired 82 new examiners and 52 people are in training to become one. In addition, a way is being looked at to allow retired examiners to participate again and to open certain holidays for driving an exam.

Cowboys

Alexander Pechtold, big boss of the CBR, also thinks the success rate is (too) low. That is currently 51.9 percent: just half of the people actually pass. Pechtold points to the ‘cowboys’ for this. The people who offer packages to get you ready for your driver’s license within 10 lessons. Which then shows that that is far too little and you almost by definition fail. The CBR therefore has figures showing that thousands of exams are even canceled prematurely because the person behind the wheel shows life-threatening driving behaviour.

In short: quality and quantity must increase. Get on it! (through The Telegraph)

This article Waiting time practical exam can be up to 20 weeks appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Waiting #time #practical #exam #weeks