Survey by the AG Immigration office indicates that citizens of the country have the 7th longest queue in the world to obtain registration

Brazil currently ranks 7th among countries with the longest waiting time to obtain a tourist visa to travel to the United States.

This is according to a survey carried out by AG Immigration, a Washington-based firm specializing in immigration law. O ranking, produced based on data from the US Department of State, it also shows that the queue of applicants reached records in 4 of the 5 Brazilian cities where the document can be requested.

The longest waiting time is for citizens of São Paulo. Those who make an appointment today would only get a date for 615 days from now, almost 20 months. Next, Porto Alegre (507 days), Brasília (493), Rio de Janeiro (478) and Recife (449). According to the AG Immigration office, only the capital of Rio de Janeiro has had a longer queue. The numbers for all others represent records.

In the world, only 6 countries register greater slowness:

Canada

Colombia;

Arab Emirates;

Haiti;

Mexico; It is

Nepal.

In Brazil, tourist and business visas account for more than 90% of all requests. In the case of issuing visas for study or work, the process is usually faster.

The first steps to obtain the document is to fill out a form online and pay a fee of US$ 160. Next, an appointment must be made at the embassy in Brasília or at the 4 consulates, located in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Recife and Porto Alegre.

The tourist visa is valid for 10 years and can be used for different visits to the USA within that period. The length of stay for each trip, however, is defined by the immigration team that receives the passenger after disembarking, with a period generally of less than 6 months.

With a tourist visa, you are not allowed to work or study in the country. Only low-load courses are authorized.

Due to the covid-19 pandemic, the issuance of visas between May 2020 and November 2021 was restricted. Attendances prioritized people in an emergency situation, such as those who go to family funerals or for medical treatment, in addition to student visas. Since requests were generally reviewed again, demand has been increasing.

In a note, the US embassy acknowledged the problem. “The waiting time to apply for a tourist visa for the first time is longer than we would like, still due to the demand generated by the covid-19 pandemic. We are working to increase the availability of appointments. We have hired new employees, are working overtime and have extended the visa renewal period with no interview from 12 to 48 months.”

The embassy says it expects positive results by the July holidays, but highlights the high demand. “Brazil was the second country with the largest processing of visas in the world in 2022. Currently, we interview an average of more than 6,000 visa applications per day and, in 2023, we project to exceed 1 million visas processed. We recommend that people plan their trips in advance and that each applicant checks on our website if they are eligible for visa renewal without the need for an interview, which is a much faster process.”.

Along with the increase in waiting times, the AG Immigration survey records record growth in visa issuance. 106,000 deliveries were made in Brazil during the month of March, the highest volume ever registered by the office. In April, there were 85,000. Despite the drop of approximately 20% compared to the previous month, it is the 2nd largest volume in the historical series.

According to AG Immigration, the situation points to an expressive desire of Brazilians to visit the US and is a challenge for the embassy, ​​since the delay harms tourist exchange. The impact would be felt directly in destinations like Florida, where Brazilians are one of the top 3 tourists.

About 6 months ago, the US Travel Association, which represents more than 1,000 organizations and companies in the US travel industry, launched the USVisaDelays portal to gather stories from foreign travelers and US businesspeople about the personal cost of wait times.

One of the reports is by the Brazilian Flávia Pereira. “We are trying to get a tourist visa. We started the process in May 2022 and we only got an interview at the São Paulo consulate in March 2024 because there are four of us. We want to take our two children to Disneyworld”he stated.

When launching the portal, the US Travel Association demanded, through a post on social networks, that the US government recognize the economic impacts of the situation and adopt measures to reduce waiting times. “We cannot afford to deter travelers and drive away critical economic activities”says the text.

Last month, the president of the US Travel Association, Geoff Freeman, expressed his concern about the delay in obtaining the visa, in interviews during the IPW 2023, a major trade fair for the travel industry organized annually by the entity.

“Waiting times are unacceptable. No one in their right mind will wait that long to come to the United States when there are so many other markets around the world that are competing for these travelers.”he told US broadcaster CNN.

With information from Brazil Agency.