Opposition on the warpath due to divisions in the majority





Majority in chaos on waiting lists in healthcare. Center-right split, for the umpteenth time, with the League that does not accept the measure wanted by Prime Minister Meloni and Minister Schillaci because – says the Carroccio – it takes away competences from the regions. It is no coincidence that the Conference of the Regions, led by the League member Massimiliano Fedrigahas rejected the executive’s measure. The Senate’s examination of the decree on waiting lists, initially scheduled for this morning, has in fact been postponed. The reasons for the postponement were communicated at the opening of the session by the president of the Social Affairs Committee of Madama PalaceFrancesco Zaffini (FdI). The measure will presumably arrive in the Chamber tomorrow.

The opposition protests. The decree “does not yet have a political framework”, says the M5S group leader in the Senate, Stefano Patuanelli. “The health of our country is sadly held hostage by a divided and dramatically inadequate majority”, say the M5S senators in the Social Affairs Committee. “We denounce the total lack of attention by the government to the work of Parliament”, adds the president of the Democratic senators, Francesco Boccia. “The Commission – explains Zaffini – is currently engaged in the phase of dealing with the amendments and was also convened yesterday with the expectation of working tirelessly with the very aim of bringing the measure to the Chamber today. As is known – underlines the FdI senator – the decree law contains very delicate provisions on some of which the dialectic with the trade associations and also with the Regions is open. Today, the State-Regions conference is scheduled to discuss the crucial issue of Article 2 of the provision. The need to reach a delicate composition of interests that will probably result in the drafting of certain provisions that entirely replace those currently present in the emergency measure, together with reasons of correctness and institutional respect, did not allow the examination in the Commission to be concluded in time for this morning’s meeting of the assembly. While waiting for the outcome of the discussion, I reserve the right to modulate the work of the Commission chaired by me, which – he concludes – will presumably be able to allow the rapporteur to report to the Chamber tomorrow”.

Criticism from the senators of the 5 Star Movement in the Social Affairs Committee Orfeo Mazzella, Mariolina Castellone and Barbara Guidolin. “The Senate Social Affairs Committee – they say – has been dismissed again by the majority, unable to reach an agreement on the now famous article 2. We have been waiting for weeks to discuss a measure that has long been touted by this right wing only to grab a few more votes in the European elections and then forgotten in the attic to gather dust, put on hold like Italian citizens who wait to be able to receive treatment in a dignified time. Meloni and Schillaci were ‘ready’, as per the slogan, to make big announcements about miraculous solutions for waiting lists, but the truth is that nothing is ready at all. The majority – the M5S parliamentarians say – is split, there is an internal conflict between the League and Brothers of Italy that cannot be resolved and in the meantime we, in the strange idea of ​​democracy of this right, should just wait in silence. In the meantime, the regions, to which the prime minister had promised concrete support, find themselves involved in spite of themselves in an institutional clash with the State. In the meantime – they conclude – our country’s healthcare, already struggling with its enormous critical issuesis a sad hostage of a divided and dramatically inadequate majority”.

Waiting List Decree, Schlein: “From a fluff decree to a brawl decree”

“A fluff decree, an empty decree. For a year and a half this government has had no intention of avoiding the dismantling of public health. On the contrary. They are working precisely in that direction”. This is what the secretary of the Democratic Party Elly Schlein says in a press inference. “The government cannot pretend nothing is happening in the face of what is happening in the departments. On the contrary, the government is making fun of Italians by promising to eliminate waiting lists with zero euros. After a month the fluff decree has already become a brawl decree. Brawl within the majority and brawl between the government and the regions. The right-wing administrators have rejected, except Lazio, this decree. We have made a proposal, we have presented something so that the right would support it together with us. Because the Schlein law has already been brought to the regional councils where it was approved. Even in the regions governed by the right”, adds Schlein. “All this mess would not have happened if they had voted for our bill to reach the European average of 7.5 percent of healthcare spending on GDP.”

Schlein: “For Meloni, government health before Italian health”

“Meloni seems more concerned about meeting Salvini than about the health of Italians. She seems more concerned about keeping this government alive. This decree remains an electoral prank because it is nothing else. They should stop.” This was stated by the secretary of the Democratic Party Elly Schlein in a press conference at the Senate, speaking about the waiting list decree.