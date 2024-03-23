Performance increases and waiting times are reduced in Lazio, -30% on average for a test as difficult to obtain as an MRI. To date, over 1.2 million potential services from the private individual with an agreement can be booked through the Recup system, 26% of the total services provided by the private individual with an agreement. And the figure is destined to grow over the course of the year. To increase the offer of visits and exams and reduce waiting lists, the diaries of the affiliated private facilities are being uploaded to the Recup platform, in light of the alignment of the IT systems between the Recup system and the systems of individual private individuals affiliated, as required by the Lazio Region. 221 private individuals have already joined. For large private facilities, more time is needed to complete integration with the regional platform. President Francesco Rocca's objective is to satisfy the increased demand for services, +20% after Covid, when citizens returned to treatment after the restrictions due to the pandemic emergency. In Lazio we have in fact gone from a demand for 11 million services to 12 million 200 thousand.

Reduction of waiting times

The first effects are starting to be seen. According to what Adnkronos has learned, since January this year the new bookings made by the ReCup call center on these structures are 274,792: in detail 100,112 in January, 96,494 in February and 78,186 in March. And waiting times have started to shorten. For example, for MRI of the brain and brainstem with contrast medium, the number of MRIs went from 1,175 in the first 3 months of 2023 to 2,192 in the same period of 2024, with a cut in waiting time of 36.5%, from 106.67 days at 70.12. The waiting time was reduced by 36.11% for the same exam without contrast medium. And again, MRIs of the spine without contrast increased from 4,194, with an average waiting time of 93 days in 2023 to 8,882 in 2024, with a waiting time of 57 days, -35.97%. MRI scans of the lower abdomen and pelvic excavation with contrast more than doubled, from 565 to 1,291, while the waiting time decreased from 92.5 to 75 days, -17.38%.

The work done by governor Rocca

“We are deploying all the energy and resources we have and have found to solve the problem of waiting lists for medical visits. The first benefits should be seen by 2024“, Rocca underlined, presenting the budget for one year of government a few days ago. A “complex” job – he explained – because over 4 million of the diagnostic and specialist outpatient services that the Region paid were missing and they were not in the Recup, which left to the private free field to be able to plan these performances”. A change of course was necessary, this was the Region's commitment.”We have forced private individuals to make their diaries available to Recup“, Rocca recalled. 27 structures that did not participate and did not want to make the diaries available did not have their accreditation with the regional health system renewed.

“A very positive action on an old and never solved problem.” Thus at Adnkronos Salute Antonio Magi, president of the Order of surgeons and dentists (Omceo) of the province of Rome, intervenes on the data of the Lazio Region – released by Adnkronos – which indicate an increase in performance and a reduction in waiting times wait, -30% on average for a test that is difficult to obtain such as an MRI. Results arrived after the work done by the Region which today has over 1.2 million potential services from the affiliated private sector that can be booked through the Recup system, 26% of the total services provided by the affiliated private sector.

“I shared with President Rocca the need for intervention on the waiting lists as well as on the issue of the new tariff and he spoke about it with the Minister of Health – adds Magi – Now it is clear that to see very tangible results we will have to wait, it takes time for the system to return to equilibrium. Now the accredited private sector will also suffer the repercussions and there must be time to absorb the news. Then work will be needed to expand the services also in the public sector. Finally, I also want to highlight when it will be with the taking charge of the famous community homes, different from the provision. If the public service – he concludes – will take charge of chronic patients, in Lazio there are 1.2 million, also going to book visits and checks without going through the Cup, the waiting lists will really be freed up. However, this will not happen before 2025.”

