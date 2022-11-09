The opportunities for education for asylum children must be expanded, otherwise this fundamental right will be jeopardized by a lack of manpower and money. Education aldermen of the major cities warn against this. A relaxed government regime, such as that currently applies to children from Ukraine, may offer solace.
