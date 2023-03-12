A number of students’ families have expressed their annoyance with the “waiting lists” set by some distinguished private schools, or that charge average fees, as they are notified that there are currently no available places, stressing that this procedure puts them in a major dilemma regarding completing the registration procedures before the start of the new academic year. .

They told Emirates Today that the duration of the “waiting lists” in some schools does not refer to a specific date, but rather remains open.

On the other hand, a number of school principals attributed the “waiting lists” crisis to giving priority in registration to siblings of students enrolled in schools, in addition to the average fees that are considered affordable by the majority of students’ families, in exchange for the high level of education they provide.

In detail, the guardian of Imad Abdullah said that he went to a private school in Sharjah to enroll his son early, but he was surprised by the administration telling him to put his son on the waiting lists, provided that she would contact him again if there was a place for him, expressing his admiration for that procedure, although Although the administration continues to interview other children of the same age.

Nour Magdy confirmed that one of the schools with medium fees informed her that there is currently no place available for her five-year-old child, and that she will put him on waiting lists, indicating that she is facing a problem, which is either enrolling in a school that is less than the required level, or going to a school with high fees. Especially since she has another daughter who will be attending school after a year.

Khaled Abdel-Aty stated that he went to a number of schools to register his daughter, or to present her to the “interview” stage, but the schools informed him to put her on waiting lists until a place became vacant for her, with the phrase “We do not promise you definitively.” The principle of equal opportunity.

For his part, the principal of a school in Ajman, Dr. Maher Hattab, said that parents are keen at these times of the year to choose schools for their children, hoping that they will have specifications that combine the quality of educational performance and the low cost of education in them. The father is keen on the future of his son and his education, and he seeks to provide education expenses so as not to drown in exorbitant expenses, especially these days, but his concern faces closed doors as a result of the crowded classrooms and the lack of sufficient seats due to the density of students in the classrooms.

He added that the high demand for Arab schools, especially those characterized by good performance and low cost, limits their ability to accommodate the students who come to them, especially since these schools are committed to standards approved by the Ministry of Education related to the numbers of students in the classrooms, and impose not exceeding the number that guarantees an environment suitable educational.

He continued, “The quality of education in schools is guaranteed, regardless of the cost, as all schools are subject to one standard of quality performance, and school oversight committees do not differentiate between one school and another based on the cost of education in it, so the least expensive schools suffer from overcrowding among students, and this is what limits the Its ability to absorb new students, so it is forced to register the reserve list out of respect for the desire of parents who want it.

Hattab stressed that “this reality constitutes a real crisis for parents and school administrations.”

The principal of a school in Sharjah, Fatima Abu Mois, said, “Priorities for the school are set according to the Ministry’s regulations. The registered student does not guarantee his seat until after paying the re-registration fees. Of course, the school seeks to preserve the students’ seats in it, and sends alerts to their families regarding that as they are the priority.”

She added that “this procedure creates waiting lists, in light of the desire of new students to join the school or the desire of students to transfer to it,” noting that “the priority for the school to register new students is for the brothers or cousins ​​of the enrolled students.”

She explained that the school is subject to three types of evaluation, from the Ministry of Education, the Sharjah Private Education Authority and the municipality.

A member of the Sharjah School Board, Amin Al-Nizami, said that the problem of waiting lists appeared more in distinguished schools when children were enrolled in them.

In turn, the school principal, Wafaa Ayush, confirmed that the school’s priorities start with re-registering the students enrolled in it, and the vast majority of students re-register their names in the same school, in the following academic stages, while the school allows registration after a period of re-registration of the old ones if there is room to accommodate new students.

She indicated that priority is given to siblings in the early academic stages with regard to new students, and if additional places become available, new students other than siblings will be accommodated.

School principals:

• “The school seeks to keep its students in their seats … and sends alerts to their families regarding this, as they are the priority holders of registration.”

• “Schools are subject to one standard.. School oversight committees do not differentiate between one school and another based on the cost of education therein.”

• “The least expensive schools suffer from overcrowding among students… and this is what limits their ability to absorb new students.”