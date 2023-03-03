The first air of spring in Lazio coincides with the first official day as president of the Region for Francesco Rocca, who officially took office yesterday in the rooms that belonged to Nicola Zingaretti. “I’ll work on my back,” Rocca said. THEThe first test to pass are the ‘old’ criticalities of the Lazio health service, which are back in vogue after the three years of the Covid pandemic: increasingly long waiting lists for visits and exams, chaos in hospital emergency rooms and a shortage of operators. But there are also possibilities to be exploited: the Pnrr and the Jubilee. Today was the first meeting between the new president and the general managers of local health authorities and hospitals. The first step in focusing on priorities, given that for now Rocca will hold the delegation to Healthcare.

“The emergency room is the calling card of every hospital – he explains to Adnkronos Salute Aldo Di Blasi, Lazio regional secretary of Anaao-Assomed, the union of senior doctors of the NHS – and those of Lazio are not doing well. But this theme is tackled by putting a hand on the local system, with more personnel which today is reduced to a minimum and by reorganizing the basic services, pushing on computerization and telemedicine. But be careful, it must be done following clinical and not economic criteria. Because in the last 15 years budgets and not people have been taken care of in Lazio”. On the subject of waiting lists, Cittadinanzattiva conducted a monitoring of the regional health system in the period 15-25 February and the picture that emerged is a rejection on many points: “Non-observance of the times is the rule.” On this front Rocca is engaged in the electoral campaign.

In the hospitals of Lazio, however, “there are also no beds, which are always in a condition of absolute insufficiency also due to the Ministerial Decree 70 – Di Blasi records – But this issue too is closely linked to the territory, if we do not give relief with services for chronic and elderly patients it is clear that the answers can be found by knocking on the emergency room”. The Pnrr and the Jubilee of 2025 could be opportunities not to be missed. “We must know how to spend the money that will arrive, since 2006 the health care of the area has taken more resources than the hospital but every day we see inefficiencies. So we spend badly – warns the trade unionist – The community houses of the Pnrr today are empty boxes , if you don’t put in the doctors and nurses”.

On President Rocca’s table are the questions of the large hospitals affiliated with the Ssr. Structures that contribute significantly in providing healthcare services, but not only: some are Irccs or university polyclinics that work on medical training, research and innovation. One case is that of the Gemelli University Hospital Foundation in Rome which, according to the classic of ‘Newsweek’, is the “best Italian hospital”. The new governance of the Region will have to make a broader reasoning on the value that these realities, which emerge from a period of crisis due to energy costs and bottlenecks in accessing public funds, have for Lazio health care in terms of technological development in the health field.

“The paradigm of health needs to be changed – observes the Lazio regional secretary of Anaao-Assomed – it must not be seen from the top down as is often done in the Region, but we need to look at the territories. The Municipality and the Region must speak, in the ASL there are the mayors’ delegates for health and they know what the critical points are, but unfortunately they are not taken into much consideration”.