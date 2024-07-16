The appointment with the Chamber is set for Wednesday 17th at 5pm





The direct control of the State over waiting lists is skipped and the Single Head of the Regions for Health Care is introduced. It is the compromise on article 2 of the waiting list decree that recomposes, at least in part, the distances between the government and the regions and that dampens the spirits within the majority. It was, in particular, the Observatory established within the Ministry of Health that had provoked the governors’ revolt and fueled doubts within the League. Doubts that, in the morning, led to a postponement of the session of the Chamber of Palazzo Madama. “We are working, I think everything will go well. Give us some time”, says Minister Orazio Schillaci while the Chamber of the Senate has just met.

But it is a ‘false start’ because shortly afterwards the president of the Social Affairs Committee, Francesco Zaffini, asks to postpone the arrival in the Chamber of the measure. “The Commission is currently engaged in the phase of dealing with amendments,” explains Zaffini, “and was also convened yesterday with the expectation of working tirelessly with the very purpose of bringing the measure to the Chamber today. I reserve the right to modulate the work of the Commission chaired by me, which will presumably allow the rapporteur to report to the Chamber tomorrow.” The request then passes to the attention of the conference of group leaders, which establishes the new calendar of work.

The appointment with the Chamber is set for Wednesday 17 at 5:00 p.m. The government will not put its confidence and the opposition will not obstruct. The governors’ response was not long in coming: “We appreciate this step back by the government that respects the constitutional prerogatives of the Regions and that, therefore, avoids a laceration of the institutional relations between the State and the Regions with a possible appeal to the Constitutional Court”, he explains to AGI Raffaele Donini, coordinator of the Health Commission of the Conference of the Regions and Health Councillor of Emilia Romagna.

“A mediation” has therefore been reached with the government, requested by President Fedriga on behalf of the Conference of the Regions, Donini explains, who, however, underlines: “For many Regions, critical issues remain regarding the effectiveness of this decree due to the fact that additional financial resources have not been allocated to allow for an increase in specialist and diagnostic healthcare services. And because there is no trace of the issues of appropriateness of services and the reorganization of territorial medicine in the decree, this issue being present only in the draft law”.

This is an aspect that the Democratic Party is also focusing on, calling the measure a “nonsense decree” because “not a single euro is foreseen” for the reduction of waiting lists. The Democrats recall that they put the bill on the table as the first signature Thin which proposes, among other things, to bring investments in public health to the European average of 7.4 percent of GDP, a hiring plan with the unblocking of turnover and, by virtue of this, the reduction of waiting lists. Proposal rejected in the Chamber at Room and on which the parties are once again clashing. “It takes a good dose of humor to continue to assert that this government does not think about the health of citizens, when the PD itself was the first to sink the bill proposed by its secretary, who today unsheaths her sword and accuses the center-right”, says the group leader of Fratelli d’Italia in Montecitorio, Tommaso Foti.

“It is on record that if all the opposition MPs had been present at the time of the vote on the amendments presented to the Schlein proposal – including the latter who was absent as well as about half of his parliamentary group – they would have been approved. But this was not the case, and that is a great thing because the proposal Schelin was lacking in suitable and due, by Constitution, financial coverage”, adds the group leader. The person responsible for the Political Initiative of the Democratic Party is answering, Marco Furfaro: “Foti, who continues to lecture the Democratic Party on the economic coverage of the Schlein law, should publicly apologize and be ashamed in the face of the resounding rejection of the decree that came from the regions, which forced the government to completely rewrite several parts of the decree because they were completely lacking adequate resources.”