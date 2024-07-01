Approval for the decree law launched by the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, to reduce waiting lists. This is revealed by the tableau de bord on public opinion created by the Piepoli Institute, according to which 86% of interviewees support this particular choice of the head of the ministry, between those who appreciate it very much (47%) and those who appreciate it quite a bit (39%). On a more general level, 69% of those interviewed declare that they are aware of the decision taken by the executive and 84% say they agree with it (39% very much, 45% quite a bit).

With regard to the contents of the decree, the three measures considered most effective for reducing waiting times for healthcare services are carrying out visits and diagnostic tests also on weekends (51%); the activation of a verification and control body with control functions at the Health Authorities to guarantee the correct functioning of the waiting list management system, with administrative and judicial police powers (41%); and the establishment of a National Platform for waiting lists to monitor waiting times for each type of healthcare service in detail and in real time, region by region (33%).

Finally, 68% of those interviewed like the work of the ministry led by Schillaci (22% very much, 46% somewhat), who in the month of June placed third in the ranking of trust in ministers, with 35% of the votes.

