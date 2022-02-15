“Innovative” was one of the words used by Nicholas Latifi in describing the new livery of the Williams FW44 whose presentation is scheduled today at 14:00 Italian time. “It seems to me a livery more in line with the Williams tradition”, the opinion of Alexander Albon, a new acquisition of the Grove stable now owned by the investment fund Dorilton Capital. Both pilots had anticipated that the 2022 livery of the FW44 would have a new color and the partnership signed with the sponsor Duracell suggests that it could be gold, a shade that refers to the four-year period 1994-1997 when in honor of the Rothmans tobacconist the livery of the cars of the English stable was mostly blue, white and gold in order of space occupied.

Williams after a few seasons marked by very poor competitiveness in 2021 raised its head putting itself behind Alfa Romeo and Haas and finishing in eighth position in the Constructors’ standings. George Russell was certainly an important asset, capable of experiencing a dream weekend in Belgium when he touched the pole position in Qualifying and then saw the second place in the race sealed by the torrential rain that transformed the Spa race into a simple catwalk of a few go back to the safety car. The 1998-class driver will certainly miss the team led by Jost Capito, but Alexander Albon could prove to be the right choice so as not to excessively regret the driver who will join Lewis Hamilton Mercedes in 2022.

The new technical regulation offers all teams the possibility of to dream, Including Williams. The Mercedes power unit is a guarantee and the trend after a 2019 too bad to be true has clearly changed in recent months. In addition, in 2022 Jenson Button will be able to ‘increase’ his presence in the factory and in the pits. In a few hours we will find out if the Grove team also reserves some technical surprises like Aston Martin, McLaren and AlphaTauri, competitors that Williams hopes to challenge in 2022.