Some Trump supporters, this Tuesday in Miami (Florida). GIORGIO VIERA (AFP)

The massive demonstration for which the Miami authorities had prepared was not mounted, but the extravagant circus with several tracks that usually travels with Donald Trump. Several hundred supporters of the former president of the United States were arriving throughout Tuesday morning at the gates of the federal court in the center of the city where at three in the afternoon (nine at night in mainland Spain) he had time for his arrest and subsequent appearance before Judge John Goodman. He was scheduled to read the 37 charges against him in the case of the Mar-a-Lago papers.

Fans of the tycoon from all over the country and with a bizarre assortment of elaborate costumes did not want to miss the historic day: never before had a president, retired or active, been accused of a federal crime, seven, to be more exact. Armed with megaphones or with their mobile phones at the ready to record everything and broadcast it live on their social networks, they shouted slogans, sang patriotic songs and, above all, competed for attention in the outskirts of the courthouse in the center of the well-to-do city. a group of journalists who have been guarding there for days, who were greeted by a banner with the following phrase: “Fuck the communist-controlled media.” By mid-morning, the number of reporters present was already surpassed by the spontaneous ones.

Some, like Gregg Anderson, could boast a long circus career. Dressed in a top hat to which he had pasted a picture of the defendant with the caption We Love Trump, he wore a red tuxedo with a black tie and a thick gold chain, despite the temperatures of more than 30 degrees, the suffocating humidity and the sun that beat down on those present in the area that the mayor of Miami, the Republican Francis X Suarez, defined on Monday as “the space for the First Amendment”, in reference to the revision of the US Constitution that in 1791 guaranteed freedom of expression. A place where there was representation of some of the most prominent tribes of Trumpism: from Blacks for Trump to Latinos for Trump, passing through Women for Trump.

“I have been going all over the country demonstrating for 25 years. THE COUNTRY? Ah, very good, there was another time in which they took me out in their newspaper, “explained Anderson, who summarized his story as that of a” supporter of Ronald Reagan and then Al Gore “, who is not interested in any other politician “since Tump showed up,” he said while holding up a photo next to him. Had the 49-page indictment, full of evidence incriminating the former president, been read for intentionally withholding sensitive information for national defense, withholding and concealing papers from federal investigators, and for forgery, as well as for conspiring to obstruct justice with one of your employees, Walt Nauta? “I haven’t had time,” he replied.

Nearby, another veteran who introduced himself as Unclesam and dressed, indeed, as Uncle Sam, rode an electric scooter around. He stopped it, and started to sing God Bless America, with the tuneless chorus of a good handful of supporters of the tycoon, who far outnumbered the former president’s detractors this Tuesday in Miami.

Although in a clear minority in a State like Florida, with vast extensions of Trumpist territory, there were also them. Like that pair of black women who carried a sign that referred to the last time that, last April in New York, the former president appeared before a judge for the alleged payment to the porn actress Stormy Daniels to bury an extramarital affair: “Trump impeachment celebration tour, Manhattan, Miami…after?”

The two women were shouted at. Like in that hilarious sequence from the movie Brian’s life In which the resisters of the Roman Empire were embroiled in their differences, the arguments outside the courthouse were also between factions of the fractured American conservatism. A guy armed with a cell phone was sweating profusely, literally and figuratively, to vociferously defend Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who, he said, has promised to “pardon Trump and the January 6 defendants.” [de 2021, día del ataque al Capitolio] as soon as I take possession of the White House.” He was barely audible between the chants of “liar” and “fuck DeSantis!”

The governor is Trump’s most serious opponent among the candidates for the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential election. It is a race that the former president easily dominates, with a gap with his competitors that seems to widen with each new legal mess that opens. before him.

Another candidate, Vivek Ramaswamy, a billionaire antiwoke Basing his campaign on favorite culture war themes, he also did not miss the opportunity, appearing before the crowd to display both a lectern that said Truth (truth) and his opportunism to launch two messages: he expressed his commitment to pardon to Trump in the unlikely event that he is elected president and threw down the gauntlet to the rest of the competitors to make a statement on the matter and follow his example.

Meanwhile, in the middle of the crowd, a guy wrapped in an American and a Cuban flag named Osmany Estrada. Wearing a hat that read “Libertad” in Spanish, he held a pig’s head impaled on a stick. “I have come to celebrate that democracy works in this country,” he clarified. “If they let him go: good for him. If they put him in jail, good for everyone”.

