The page Cinencuentro reveals that there have been 70 Peruvian films that were released the year that leaves us. “ In total, this year 95 films were presented on different screens (25 of them had already been released in previous years), in multiplexes, on the internet, or in festivals, film clubs and other alternative spaces, which confirms a growing film production, which was already on the rise before the pandemic”, they add.

The first release of 2023 is the animated A Giant Adventure, by Eduardo Schuldt, which will hit theaters on January 12. “It is an adventure film that has a lot of heart,” said the director of condorito and Pirates in Callao.

The fourth installment of Asu mare will be in theaters on February 9 and will mark the directorial debut of Carlos Alcántara. “It is a huge responsibility, but it is also a very important step in my professional career” said the actor about his first film.

La Pampa arrives on March 16, a film by Dorian Fernández, which premiered at the last edition of the Lima Festival. In addition, he won two awards at the Gramado Festival, Brazil. “And along with this distinction, there are another 12 new selections at festivals in Europe, the USA and Latin America. Thus we come to the first six months of traveling through various festivals and The Pampa it has 23 official selections and seven awards”, wrote the young director about the story that portrays the harsh reality of the Peruvian jungle where illegal mining, organized crime and human trafficking prevail. It has top-level actors such as Fernando Bacilio, Mayella Lloclla and Óscar Carrillo.

Gino Tasara, the same from Utopia, announces Reinas sin corona for March 30. Inspired by the play of the same name, he addresses the fight for the elimination of violence against women. They act: Francisca AronssonAlexandra Graña, Claudio Calmet, among others.

On September 7, El caso Monroy, by Josué Méndez (Days of Santiago) arrives. “The film has a comedy-drama tone. It has a somewhat black humor, it tries to portray this character, but also the story of these women who are willing to do what they have to do to be free and resume their lives,” says Méndez.

“Consumer habits have changed since the pandemic”

Martin Casapia (25) He belongs to the new generation of filmmakers. His first film, Maligno, totaled one million 78,000 soles. Then followed by your side, which collected two million 750,000 soles, reports the press agency of him. Finally, with La Foquita, on 10 Calle he made the impressive figure of ten million 780,000 soles. “Consumption habits have changed since the arrival of the pandemic. Before, going to the movies was a plan for every weekend, while now the movie has become the product that you have to choose and the determining factor of whether or not to go to the movies for that story. However, the proof that the attendance continues to be massive when there is a product that interests a large audience are the Hollywood blockbusters that continue to captivate the audience”, he tells The Republic as a balance of the year that leaves us.

Casapía, who hopes to premiere the Spanish co-production Entre nosotros in 2023, points out that “next year we hope that Peruvian cinema will meet again with a massive audience and that it will be interested in the new Peruvian proposals that will be there.”