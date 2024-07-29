Home page politics

The economic and humanitarian situation in Venezuela is catastrophic. Over 21 million people were called upon to elect a new president. There was also mobilization abroad.

Caracas – Venezuelans are eagerly awaiting the result of the presidential election, which is now expected at any time. Numerous supporters of the incumbent President Nicolás Maduro had gathered in front of the presidential palace Miraflores in the capital Caracas, as could be seen on Venezuelan television. The polling stations had been closed since 6 p.m. local time (midnight CEST), but people in the queue were allowed to cast their votes even after closing time. The official provisional result will be announced by the National Electoral Council (CNE).

In addition to the authoritarian President Maduro, who is seeking a third term in office, nine other candidates applied for the highest office in the state. In addition to Maduro, the best chances are considered to go to former diplomat Edmundo González Urrutia from the opposition alliance Plataforma Unitaria Democrática. More than 21 million people at home and abroad were called to vote.

After casting his vote, Maduro said he wanted to respect the result of the election. “I recognize the electoral court and the official election result and will ensure that it is respected,” said the 61-year-old in Caracas.

Former diplomat González said after casting his vote: “We will transform hatred into love, poverty into progress, corruption into honesty, farewell into goodbye.” The time is ripe for the reconciliation of all Venezuelans.

The 74-year-old ran in place of the popular opposition leader María Corina Machado, who was banned from holding public office for 15 years because of alleged irregularities during her time as a member of parliament. “What we are seeing here is the most important civil act in the contemporary history of Venezuela,” Machado said after casting her vote.

Voting also took place abroad

Pictures showed queues of people outside polling stations since the early hours of the morning. Venezuelans also voted in other countries such as Colombia, Mexico and Spain. Thousands held a rally in Madrid and other Spanish cities, which was called for by the opposition in Venezuela, as El País reported.

According to several surveys, Maduro could indeed be voted out of power after eleven years. Observers, however, do not expect the election to be free and fair. Recently, numerous opposition members have been arrested and candidates critical of the government have not been allowed to run. The non-governmental organization Foro Penal reported that there are more than 300 political prisoners.

The foreign ministers of eight Latin American countries called in a joint statement for the counting of votes to be transparent. “We are following developments in Venezuela very closely and consider it essential to have guarantees that the election results will fully respect the will expressed by the Venezuelan people at the ballot box,” said the foreign ministries of Argentina, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and the Dominican Republic.

“The will of the Venezuelan people must be respected,” said US Vice President Kamala Harris after the polls closed.

Venezuela has been in a serious political and economic crisis for years. The economy of the once prosperous country with rich oil reserves is suffering from mismanagement, corruption and sanctions. According to the UN, more than seven million people have left Venezuela in recent years because of poverty and violence. dpa