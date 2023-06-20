The death of Silvio Berlusconi he left his mark and for days all of Italy spoke of nothing else. After the last farewell in the Cathedral of Milan now there is waiting for the opening of the will left by the knight.

The indicated day is Monday 26th Juneexactly two weeks after the knight’s death and three days before the extraordinary meeting of Fininvest who will have to approve the budget and perhaps implement the last wishes of the founder.

Source: web

L’Berlusconi’s legacy will obviously be very broad between real estate, art objects and companies but the most important part will concern the subdivision of its shares of Fininvest. Also watch out for Martha Fascina and Berlusconi’s decision towards him. Since they are not married, Fascina has no hereditary relationship of any kind and for this reason any bequest will be due only on the basis of the last wishes of the knight.

There is no doubt that a Martha Fascina something will go, to understand what and how much. Indiscretions speak of a figure that could be between 50 and 120 million euros in addition to some real estate.

Then there are the odds Fininvest to hold court. 8% of the shares held by Silvio Berlusconi will go by right to all 5 of his children. In this way Luigi, Barbara and Eleonora, sons of Veronica Lario, will hold 46% of the company, Marina and Pier Silvio will reach 32%. Since Berlusconi has no spouses, he holds the additional 20% of the company that he knows who he has decided to allocate to. He may have left it entirely to Marina who has managed the company up to now and has been its president since 2005. Or will he still divide it among her children? And if he surprisingly decides to give it to Marta? this option seems unlikely but not impossible.

In total we are talking about a total assets of around 4 billion euros. Two thirds of the estate will be divided equally among the 5 children. The remaining one third is the one that appeals most to everyone and depends on the decisions of the rider.