The search groups for missing persons hope that the governor of Sinaloa, Rubén Rocha Moya, will take them very seriously in the process of electing the new search commissioner, less than a week after Víctor Manuel Pérez López resigned.

By the way, Rocha Moyathrough the General Secretariat of State Government, has just issued the call for the election process of the new holder of the State Commission for the Search of Persons in the State of Sinaloa.

Said call is addressed to professional associations and associations, relatives of disappeared persons, groups of victims, as well as experts and organizations of the civil society, specialized in the search for persons, so that they can nominate applicants for said position. And it is that the groups hope that a sensitive person, committed to the cause, and who really comes to help all those mothers and fathers who seek to locate their disappeared sons and daughters, is chosen.

It must be remembered that Víctor Manuel Pérez López was appointed by the governor of Sinaloa, Ruben Rocha Moya and he was only in that position for a year and four months; the resignation was announced in the first week of this month of July.

It will be very important that the new owner have the appropriate profile to lead this Search Commission that approaches the search collectives and there is coordination to join forces in this work, where families risk their lives looking for their loved ones. So let’s hope the governor listens to the tracker groups and gives them the support they’ve been asking for, like transportation and security.

We recommend you read: