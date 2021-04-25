It is a new anniversary of the death of Diego Armando Maradona (60) and as it happened, it happens and will happen every day 25, the memory will always have a photo, a phrase, a video, something of his hanging around. That, regarding the emotional. But for another lane there is a topic for nothing less, which one day will also have its truth: Could the death of the Ten have been prevented?

The cause in which this point is investigated will have a key instance in these hours: the final report of the medical board. The team of prosecutors coordinated by the attorney general of San Isidro John Broyad, and made up of his deputies Patricio Ferrari and Cosme Iribarren, and by the Benavídez prosecutor, Laura Capra, seeks to determine whether, due to negligence in care, all or some of the the defendants were responsible for, for now, “culpable homicide” of the soccer star.

The conclusions of the specialists will give the prosecution the real map of everything that related to Diego’s health was done. Or it stopped doing. “The final report of the board is expected to be passed on Monday or Tuesday. Then, in a few days, the accusations will be defined and if the accusation continues as it is or changes, “he tells Clarion a source with access to the cause.

Can you change the cover? The seven accused are currently being investigated for “culpable homicide”, but according to the contributions of the board, and the sum of other evidence that was already incorporated in the file, that figure could change to “murder with eventual intent”: when a person had to have represented that, by taking a certain action, it could cause the death of someone and, despite foreseeing that possible result, he continued with his actions and did nothing to prevent it.

The judge of Guarantees No. 2 of San Isidro, Orlando Díaz, is in charge of the case. On Monday, March 8, in the delegation of the Scientific Police, of the Buenos Aires Police, in La Plata, the interdisciplinary medical board began to debate, which must answer 24 points required by the investigators of the fact.

Leopoldo Luciano Luque (39), neurosurgeon.

Luque and Maradona, after the operation on the head.

In the investigation it appears that he coordinated Diego’s home hospitalization, which had important shortcomings. .He was the one who operated on Maradona on November 3 at the Olivos Clinic, in Vicente López, for the subdural hematoma that “Diez” was detected the same day in a clinic in La Plata.

In social networks, he recognized himself in charge of his health, although he denied it in court. He signed Maradona’s discharge on November 11. On Sunday, November 29, they raided his house and his office.

In a letter, his lawyer Julio Rivas pointed out: “Our patient never endangered the life or health of his friend and patient”, “the daughters themselves and prepaid medicine placed a clinician to review him”, “no one could imagine nor to imagine that his heart suddenly failed “,” Diego Maradona decided for himself “and” Maradona was never abandoned by Leopoldo Luque “.

It was also complicated by a series of audios and messages that were disseminated, where it is clear the failures in the care of the patient due to his access to alcohol, pills and even marijuana in the months before his death. And he was not only notified that he is being investigated for possible “wrongful death” – he anticipates imprisonment of 1 to 5 years – but also “use of adulterated private document”, when it was proven that he forged the signature of the Ten to request his medical history from a private sanatorium.

Agustina Cosachov (36), psychiatrist.

Agustina Cosachov, Maradona's psychiatrist.

.On December 1, they raided his house and his office. She and they were the ones who periodically reported the news of the star’s health to her family. His attorney is Vadim Mischanchuk, a specialist in criminal malpractice proceedings.

They also accuse her of “ideological falsehood” for having established in a certificate and in a medical history that Maradona, last October, was in good mental health, without going to visit him at the Campos de Roca II country house, in Brandsen, where DT was living.

Carlos Daniel "Charly" Díaz (29), psychologist.

Carlos Díaz with Agustina Cosachov and Carlos Díaz, at the Olivos Clinic.

.According to judicial sources, “from the analysis of instant messaging it appears that it had a preponderant role in the decisions that were made at the medical level” regarding Maradona.

In the WhatsApp messages intertwined with Luque and Cosachov between October 24 and 26, a month before Maradona’s death, they defined that the pathology afflicting the “Ten” was “alcoholic dementia” with “Parkinson’s features.” They also speak of the patient “being confused, lost, rigid.”

Dahiana Gisela Madrid (36), nurse on the morning-afternoon shift.

Received as a nurse in the Argentine Red Cross, with more than ten years of experience and a past in Ford Argentina as a labor nurse, she was in the fifth of Tigre during the last hours of Maradona.

.He admitted to the prosecutors that, at the request of his boss Mariano Perroni, he had written a false report for the Medidom company in which it was stated that at six in the morning of November 25 he had tried to control the patient and that he had refused.

“I made a report at Maradona’s house, after having declared in the prosecution because that is what Mariano, the coordinator, told me. I said that I tried to take his vital signs and he did not let me, but the truth is that that did not happen”, he claimed. His lawyer is Rodolfo Baqué.

Ricardo Omar Almirón (37), nurse on the night shift.

He was the last of the team of health professionals who cared for him to see him alive. He was part, along with the other nurses and Forlini, of the WhatsApp chat called “Tigre”.

In that group they reported all the news about Maradona. There some shortcomings of the hospitalization were evidenced, such as indigestion with vomiting from having eaten Provençal shrimp, falling in the room, fights with doctors, repeated refusals to be controlled and even an alert from the professions to be covered ” in the legal part “.

Nancy Edith Forlini (52), physician.

.She was the doctor who coordinated for Swiss Medical everything related to Maradona’s hospitalization in the house of the country San Andrés. Perroni defined her as “the group’s medical chief” and her “hierarchical superior.”

“Call the emergency room to evaluate it. A bomb what they ate,” he said in the same chat when, on November 13 – two days after arriving at the house – Maradona got indigestion and had vomiting after eating broccoli and shrimp Provençal, and despite this, he refused to allow an ambulance to arrive and was only given medicine.

Mariano Ariel Perroni (40), head of nurses.

.In his testimonial statement (before being charged), he presented himself as the “administrative coordinator of the nursing group” that attended to Maradona “and” employee “of the company” Medidom “, in which the prepaid Swiss Medical had outsourced the care home of the DT of Gymnastics and Fencing La Plata He explained that his tasks were to “bring the presenteeism, request reports of the changing of the guard and all matters pertaining to the administrative organization of personnel.”

“He wants to make it clear that he was not in charge of any kind of implication regarding Diego’s health, since he was not in charge of medical indications or going to the house to carry out any type of nursing activity,” says his testimonial .

Also, he affirmed that they did not have a medical history but that “the group made nursing sheets in which the vital signs controls, the medication administered and how the patient was observed in the guard was reflected”. His lawyer is the experienced Miguel Ángel Pierri.

The medical board, a key step

The interdisciplinary medical board that was held in La Plata, although most of the hearings (Tuesdays and Thursdays) were made through Zoom, put 10 official experts and another 10 on behalf of them to work.

What was Maradona’s cardiological status, if his doctors should know him, if he was well or badly medicated, whether or not it was necessary to operate on the subdural hematoma, if the house in the San Andrés de Tigre neighborhood where he died on November 25 was the place suitable for a home hospitalization and if the team in charge of his health increased, by his actions or omissions, the risks for the “10”, are the axes of the 24 questions of the prosecution.

Official and party experts met to carry out the medical board, key in the cause that investigates the death of Maradona.

The diet that the former Gymnastics coach had, the nursing controls, the coordination of the health team and whether the decision to remove Diego’s therapeutic companions was appropriate, are other points of the expert opinion.

Some lawyers for the parties have already mentioned that there are elements to aggravate the accusations and recall the case as a “murder with eventual intent” -with a penalty of 8 to 25 years in prison-, or a “abandonment of people followed by death” -which provides for 5 to 15 years in prison-.

The medical board will be key in defining the fate of the cause.