A blood pact. Lando Norris, Zak Brown, Andreas Seidl and all the technical reference group under his orders McLaren even before verifying on the track the goodness of the work carried out in conjunction with the regulatory revolution, they mutually swore unconditional loyalty until 2025 without exit clauses. There is no better way to approach a season that allows you to dream, even if since Andreas Seidl set foot in Woking the watchword is healthy realism.

In fact, McLaren are aware that it will still take a couple of seasons to really focus on the big target that has been missing since 2008, the new wind tunnel must be completed to complete an infrastructure package capable of reaching the competition in terms of firepower available. The budget cap, on which the patron Zak Brown insisted strongly, will reduce the gap between the top teams, McLaren and the rest of the starting grid. Men and ideas will make the difference, ingredients that McLaren undoubtedly possesses, as evidenced by the results obtained in recent seasons.

Lando Norris is now a top driver, a status that has been recognized through a millionaire renewal until 2025. The fasting of victories that lasted since 2012, however, in 2021 broke him Daniel Ricciardo in Monza and the Australian will certainly be hyper- motivated to redeem a 2021 below expectations in which the acute in Italy has partially raised the prices of the honey rate, obscured by Norris. Judging by the 2022 ‘team-kit’ the livery could be more orange-black compared to the blue that has completed the characteristic ‘papaya’ color in recent seasons. A guess which evidently also guided designer Daniel Crossman active on Instagram whose concept of the McLaren 2022 livery is reproduced in the cover photo.

The MCL36 like the Aston Martin AMR22 promises tonight as’true‘, it will not be a simple show car as happened on the occasion of the’ presentation ‘of the Red Bull RB18. The Woking team can count on an absolute level designer like James Key, for whom the 2022 regulation can be a great opportunity to demonstrate his ingenuity. The Mercedes power unit as demonstrated in 2021 is a guarantee (the McLaren MCL35 was often a speed trap record holder thanks also to excellent aerodynamic efficiency), to be verified if the rumors about the use of a pull-rod suspension will be confirmed. See you tonight at 20:00 to find out what the shapes and colors of the 2022 McLaren will be.