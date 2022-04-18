Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- In a period of 6 weeks they will be able to confirm the exact date to schedule the first tanker arrival for pre-operational testing new refinery terminal of Sempra Energy in TopolobampoAhome, informed Bernardo Cárdenas.

“About the Sempra Energy tanker that is going to arrive in Topolobampo for refining tests, because there is still nothing, it has not arrived, there are some requirements, some permits that have not yet been granted by some of the corresponding authorities. We have been informed that within 6 weeks they will be able to confirm the exact date to schedule the first tanker for testing.”

The secretary of Economic Development of the municipality of Ahome commented that at this time the company is doing internal tests and terminations.

Agreement

It is worth mentioning that on January 31 of this year, the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE), represented by its general director Manuel Bartlett Díaz, and the company Sempra Infraestructura, through its president for Mexico, Tania Ortiz Mena, signed a non-binding agreement of understanding for the development of important projects, such as Vista Pacífico LNG, which will be a liquefaction terminal for Natural Gas in Topolobampo, Sinaloa; a liquefied natural gas regasification terminal in La Paz, Baja California Sur, as well as the resumption of operation of the Guaymas-El Oro gas pipeline.

From Texas to Mole

According to Sempra Infrastructure’s statement on its website, the development of the liquefaction terminal will allow the CFE to take advantage of surplus natural gas and transportation capacity from the Texas basins to Topolobampo in order to increase the supply of fuel to the CFE generation plants in Baja California Sur, in accordance with the commitment of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to supply the state with low-cost electricity and less polluting and more environmentally friendly fuels, promoting growth and economic development in the region, in addition to strengthening CFE’s presence in global liquefied natural gas markets.

The agreement also contemplates the resumption of the operation of the Guaymas-El Oro gas pipeline, in the state of Sonora, through a proposal for a new route that derives from the mutual understanding between the Yaqui community and the CFE, prioritizing dialogue and respect.

He mentions that with this new route the CFE will be able to supply natural gas to industrial, commercial and residential markets in the states of the Mexican Pacific, Baja California Sur, as well as to the Topolobampo liquefaction terminal.

The company highlights that with these actions the CFE contributes to strengthening the country’s energy security, reiterating its commitment to the people of Mexico, and Sempra Infraestructura confirms its enthusiasm to continue working to develop energy infrastructure in Mexico.

About Sempra

Sempra Infrastructure contributes with energy for a better world. Through the combined strength of its assets in North America, the company is dedicated to enabling the energy transition. With a continued focus on sustainability, innovation, world-class safety, empowering people, and social responsibility, its more than 2,000 employees develop, build, and operate clean energy, energy infrastructure, LNG, and net-zero emissions projects that will play a crucial in the future.