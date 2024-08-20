Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/19/2024 – 22:31

Monday was marked by analyses of the content of the questions, unofficial corrections and comments on the Unified Contest tests, which were applied this Sunday (18). The topic dominated social networks, while candidates are waiting for the publication of the preliminary official answers, in contest pagescheduled for this Tuesday (20).

Digital content creator and lawyer Rebeca Velozo, for example, shared her impressions of the exams on her Instagram account. She took the exam in Recife, for thematic block 7, Government Management and Public Administration. Rebeca said that she had been studying for legal careers before the unified exam and, according to her, the topics were more generic. Therefore, the lawyer admits that she did not study hard enough to prepare effectively and took the exam to check the new format.

“It’s better than the [concursos] of memorization. The proposal, from the beginning, was not to want a person who memorizes, but rather, a person who understands. The questions brought a context, a little story and demanded a concept. What [os organizadores do concurso] They want you to know the subject and be able to answer the question, much more than remembering very specific things. And a public exam needs to be a big sieve to filter the people who go to the second stage of the exam”, said the candidate to Brazil Agency.

Journalist Raquel Monteath thought the tests, also from thematic section 7, were tiring but well-prepared. “The essay was very easy and I loved the topic about the situation of prisoners in the prison system and the role of prison officers. In the afternoon, the questions from the specific section were tiring. There was a lot of physical effort and it was difficult to get back from lunch, and the traffic in Recife was so intense. Nothing is fluid and everything has an impact,” she recalled. She also said she was surprised by the abstention rate, which was over 50%.

“When the exam was postponed, I felt that a lot of people thought: ‘now is my chance’. Since it was moved from May to August, there will be time.’ Those who had studied had more chance to review the content and those who hadn’t [estudado]was about to begin. That’s why I was surprised by the high number of abstentions,” she added.

In Brasília, health worker Laís Relvas took a public exam for the first time. Laís prepared for the selection process in an online course. “The test was extremely interesting. I believe they [do governo federal] They sought, and will succeed, in selecting a profile of public servant committed to social transformation, to the objectives of public administration, to ethics, to human rights, to minorities,” he stated.

She said, however, that more time for the essay test would be better. “Personally, I think the morning time could be a little longer considering the [prova] discursive. My biggest challenge was time management. I finished the essay as best I could,” he said.

Without having dedicated herself to the exam, press officer Lídia Maia, who took the exam in Ceilândia (DF), believes she has no chance of passing the CNU and will now focus on the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) exams, to be held on December 8. “The exam was very technical and very tiring, as it lasted the whole day. I didn’t like the format. In the morning, there wasn’t enough time to write the essay and answer the questions. My focus now will be on the Unified TSE exam.”

Teacher’s word

Portuguese and administration professor Eduardo Cambuy told Brazil Agency that the difficulty of the tests was balanced, with simpler comprehension questions and more complex ones. “The big difference was the way it was asked. Instead of a more direct and objective question, there was always a contextualization that the candidate needed to interpret the text above, check the answers below to see which answer did not correspond to the text above, because without doing this, for example, the candidate could have several possible answers in the answer key”.

Regarding the 54% abstention rate of those who applied, the professor stated that this percentage was expected due to the significant number of candidates and the delay in holding the exam, after it was postponed from May to August, due to the rains in Rio Grande do Sul. “Exams with fewer applicants have an abstention rate of 25% to 30%. Exams with 800,000 to 1 million applicants usually have a higher abstention rate. The Banco do Brasil exam had over 1 million applicants and a 50% abstention rate. Since there was a gap in time due to the exam being postponed, there was discouragement, and many people believed that they would not be able to sustain their studies over time. And along the way, many other exams were opened, and people were diverted to other opportunities that they were already waiting for.”

The professor noted that there was no Portuguese language test, which made the competition very different from traditional ones. “I think it is understandable that there are no Portuguese language questions to focus on the most thematic and relevant part. We have more space to test subjects related to the job content. Computer science and Portuguese are subjects that are almost prerequisites. So, this type of reinforcement does not necessarily select candidates. This was the CNU’s choice and I think it can be kept that way, as long as there is an essay to assess linguistic competence in writing.”

The expert argues that the model should have other editions and be used to select civil servants from other branches of government. However, he stressed that it is necessary to improve aspects such as the duration, the distribution of subjects covered and to avoid excessive amendments to notices. “Some amendments have harmed many students, changing the rules of the game at the last minute,” concluded Professor Cambuy.

Elimination

The Ministry of Management and Innovation in Public Services reported this Monday (19) that candidates for the Unified National Public Competition (CNU) who Those who do not fill out the entire identification on the answer card will be eliminated..

Since the competition had several types of tests, it was necessary to identify the test on the answer sheet, where the answer key was marked. The CNU notice states that candidates must mark the type of test that appears on the cover of their test on their respective answer sheets, under penalty of elimination. The information was also written on the first page of all the tests in the competition.

CNU

The Unified National Public Examination had 2.1 million candidates registered, however, the record is that around 1 million candidates participated in the tests.

The test booklets are already available for consultation . The preliminary answer key will be made available this Tuesday (20).

The final result is scheduled to be released on November 21st and the stage of calling for appointments and training courses will begin in January 2025.