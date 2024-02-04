While waiting for Jannik Sinner (his return to Rotterdam), here is Lorenzo Musetti and… Tennis, the Italians on the court (and on TV)

In the men's field, the week is dedicated to three ATP 250 tournaments. A Marseille (indoor concrete) the number 1 seed will be the Pole Hubert Hurkacznumber 2 the Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov. Italy will be represented on the scoreboard by Lorenzo Musetti (seeded no. 6), playing in the first round against the Hungarian Fabian Marozsan.

TO Dallas (indoor concrete) the top two seeds will be Americans, Francis Tiafoe And Tommy Paul in a tournament without Italian representatives. TO Cordoba (Red earth) number 1 on the board is the host Francisco Cerundolo.

In the women's field, the most interesting event is the WTA 500 Abu Dhabi (cement), which sees the Kazakh as the number 1 seed Elena Rybakina and followed by the Tunisian one Hon Jabeur with the number 2. Two blue seeded players at the WTA 250 Cluj-Napoca (indoor concrete): Elisabetta Cocciaretto And Martina Trevisanwhile the favorite is the Czech Karolina Pliskova.

Sky Sports Tennis (also on NOW and with large windows on Sky Sports One) will always be the “central court”, the reference channel for fans, where they can follow all the matches with Italian players on the pitch live and with commentary in Italian, as well as the most significant matches. Of the five tournaments, all the matches scheduled for television coverage will be broadcast, day by day, by the channels Sky Sports 251, 252, 253, 254, 255, 257 and 258.

The commentators will be Elena Pero, Luca Boschetto, Alessandro Lupi, Lucio Rizzica, Alessandro Sugoni, Dario Massara, Fabio Tavelli and Pietro Nicolodi while the technical commentary will alternate with Raffaella Reggi and Fabio Colangelo.

Until 2028, Sky Sport will increasingly be the Home of Tennis, where you can experience the most beautiful live challenges from the six continents. Thanks to the dedicated Sky Sport Tennis channel (also streaming on NOW), Sky will guarantee coverage of the highest editorial and technological level, with careful reporting from the super team of journalists and talent and increasingly cutting-edge live studios.