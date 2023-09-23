The Tuscan technician’s horse won the race he took part in in France, continuing to improve his results

There Juventus will take the field this afternoon at the Mapei Stadium against Sassuolo in the match valid for the fifth day of the championship. An important challenge, which the Bianconeri will try to win to go, at least for one night, alone at the top of the table.

While waiting for the match against the Neroverdi, a success has already arrived for Massimiliano Cheer up: on Thursday in fact; his horseIngotof the stable AlmaRacingwon the gallop race in Amiensconfirming its constant growth in recent months.

Lingott is one of the emerging thoroughbreds of the Allegri stable whose spearhead is the mare Estrosa, purchased at auctions in Ireland which is defined “beautiful with a powerful physique”.

September 23 – 2.17pm

