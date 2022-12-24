How long are 365 days? What does the word “freedom” mean? We should ask Patrick Zaki, enrolled in the international master’s degree in gender studies Gemma in Bologna, arrested in Egypt exactly one year ago. The student and human rights activist was on his way to Mansoura, his hometown, to meet his family, but was stopped at the Cairo airport, accused of subversive propaganda. Patrick Zaki has been in preventive detention since 8 February last year until a date to be set, since then the Egyptian authorities have continued to postpone the date of his trial. Patrick risks up to 25 years in prison, because according to the authorities, he would have published false news from a Facebook account, with the intention of “disturbing social peace, inciting protests against public authority”. Zaki is also accused of supporting the overthrow of the Egyptian state, of using social networks to undermine social order and public safety and of inciting violence and terrorism. A series of accusations that in Egypt are usually aimed at dissidents and people critical of the government of Al Sisi. Zaki is a human rights activist who has always been involved in issues of gender equality and women’s rights, as well as having collaborated with the non-profit organization Eipr, and this is what allegedly triggered the repression of the Egyptian government. Zaki is locked up in the Tora prison, known for its ignoble sanitary conditions and for the constant violation of human rights, a prisoner in eternal awaiting trial. But who is really Patrick Zaki? We tell it in this minidoc, through the words of his friends, who have been fighting for his release for about a year. It is a portrait of a cheerful, likeable and generous boy, of a curious and brilliant student, but also of a footballer, certainly not gifted with good feet, but capable of sacrificing himself for the team. While in Bologna, the lives of his friends, free men and women, continue, Patrick speaks from prison and does so thanks to the voice of the actor Alessandro Bergonzoni, accompanied by a piece of music written for the occasion: “For Zaki” composed by Marta of the Year and Andrea Marchesino, on illustrations created by the cartoonist Gianluca Costantini.by Valerio Lo Muzio

THE WORLD IN VIDEO: series, reports, documentaries, great interviews



24:00