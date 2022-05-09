Just a few hours ago, the game file was updated with the possibility of cooperative play with up to 4 players.

fans of DC Comics are very attentive to everything published by Warner Bros., as the emblematic company is embarking on many projects that have the Superheros as protagonists. One of them is Gotham Knights, which continues to give us news such as its release date or the particularities around its cooperative mode.

Warner Bros. will present news about your game tomorrow, May 10, at 3:00 p.m.But Warner Bros. is aware that users want more information about the adventure of Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin, so they are already preparing us for future news. When will this happen? Well, according to the Gotham Knights Twitter account, we will have more news about the game tomorrow, May 10, at 3:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time).

The tweet reads as follows: “Belfry Mission Update: Nightwing and Red Hood. Powers Club. Tomorrow. 6 AM PT [15:00 en España]”. Taking into account the nature of this brief message, we rule out the broadcast of a direct and we recommend you to be attentive to what is published on social networks of Gotham Knights to learn new facts about what’s cooking in the offices of Warner Bros.

Gotham Knights is scheduled for release on October 25, so it’s time for its authors to raise (even higher) the expectations around their game. However, it should be noted that the developer looks beyond the dc universe and, it seems, has several unannounced projects. Be that as it may, Gotham Knights is the closest thing on the calendar and there is no doubt that Warner Bros. is already preparing for this release.

